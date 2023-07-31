Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Marlins on Monday, July 31

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, July 31. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from LoanDepot Park. Taijuan Walker (11-4, 4.06 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies, and Edward Cabrera (5-6, 4.74 ERA) will pitch for the Marlins.

The Phillies are -112 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Marlins coming in at -108. The total is set at 8.5.

Phillies-Marlins picks: Monday, July 31

Injury report

Phillies

Out: LHP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Christian Pache (elbow)

Marlins

Out: OF Jazz Chisholm (oblique), LHP Andrew Nardi (tricep)

Starting pitchers

Taijuan Walker vs. Edward Cabrera

Walker had a phenomenal June, but has slipped a bit in July. He conceded two runs in 5.2 innings in his latest start against the Orioles, and allowed the Brewers four earned runs in six innings before that.

Cabrera struggled in his latest start. He lasted just two innings against the Rays, letting up three earned runs and recording zero strikeouts. Before that, he pitched five innings against the Cardinals and allowed one run. Earlier this season, he conceded two runs in five innings to the Phillies, striking out four batters.

Over/Under pick

The Marlins rank near the bottom in the MLB in runs per game, and despite Cabrera’s recent struggles, he was able to take care of the Phillies’ batting lineup earlier this season. I see a lower-scoring game this evening.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies dropped two of three against the Pirates in their latest series, and the Marlins won two of three against the Tigers. However, this hasn’t been a trend for Miami — their momentum ahead of the All-Star break came to a screeching halt in late July, and they’ve struggled to win recently. The Phillies have performed well on the road this season.

Pick: Phillies -112