Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, July 31

After an exciting weekend in MLB, Money, July 31 has a bit of a light slate, as there are only 10 games thanks to some teams having an off-day. That said, the featured slate at DraftKings DFS, which begins at 7:05 p.m. features nine of those games. Here are our favorite stacks from those games.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, July 31

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Domingo German

Wander Franco ($5,700)

Randy Arozarena ($5,300)

Yandy Diaz ($4,800)

Brandon Lowe ($4,300)

The Rays are coming off a eight-run outburst against the Astros, and get a good matchup against Yankees starter Domingo German, who has a 5.04 ERA in 13 career appearances against the Rays. Lowe and Diaz both drove runs in Sunday (with Lowe mashing a two-run home run) and they should be offensive catalysts again tonight. While no one in the Rays’ lineup has incredible career numbers against German, this is a pick based off career trends.

The Rays are -142 moneyline favorites, while the Yankees are +120 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians

Yordan Alvarez ($5,900)

Kyle Tucker ($5,700)

Jose Altuve ($5,600)

Alex Bregman ($5,200)

Two days after exploding for 17 runs against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Astros get a golden matchup against Noah Syndergaard, who will be making his Cleveland debut after 12 ineffective starts with the Dodgers. Syndergaard allowed five or more runs in five of his 12 starts this season, and I’m thinking that carries over to his Cleveland tenure.

The Astros are -175 moneyline favorites, while the Guardians are +145 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

Frenando Tatis Jr. ($6.400)

Juan Soto ($6,100)

Manny Machado ($5,600)

Xander Bogaerts ($4,900)

Not only are the Padres playing at the launching pad that’s Coors Field, but they’re going against Austin Gomber, who has an ERA nearing six on the season and has 3.70 career ERA against the Padres. The last time Gomber faced off against the Padres at Coors Field, he allowed seven runs in four innings. I’m expecting more of that tonight.

The Padres are -198 moneyline favorites, while the Rockies are +164 underdogs. The total is set at 11.5.