Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, July 31

Monday means a lighter slate of games around MLB, with just two-thirds of the league in action tonight. But while there aren’t a ton of top-tier names scheduled to take the mound — apologies to Tyler Glasnow and Corbin Burnes — there are still plenty of options for those of you looking for starting pitching for your fantasy baseball squads. Our daily rankings have you covered with a full breakdown, plus recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, July 31

Pitchers to stream

Nick Pivetta, Boston Red Sox — After over a month spent thriving in a bulk role out of the bullpen, Pivetta has pitched well enough that Boston has decided to give him another crack at a rotation spot. The righty has gone at least five innings in each of his last three bulk appearances, meaning he’ll be plenty stretched out to rack up strikeouts and be in line for a win against a Seattle Mariners offense that remains stuck in neutral — and in an extremely pitcher-friendly park, to boot. Pivetta’s posted a 1.85 ERA with 40 Ks in just 24.1 innings since moving to this bulk role, and there’s no reason to think he can’t carry that success over.

Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres — No, recommending a pitcher who has to deal with Coors Field is generally not recommended. But Lugo has been very, very solid for San Diego of late, with four quality starts in his last five outings. And the fact is that while Coors is certainly scary, we’ve seen plenty of pitchers conquer it this season, and the Rockies lineup is abysmal these days — even more so after shipping Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron off to the Los Angeles Angels.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, July 31.