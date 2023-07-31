How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream on July 31

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

This will be Raw’s go-home show to SummerSlam as the annual summer spectacle will take place at Ford Field in Detroit this Saturday. Tonight’s show will wrap up the build towards the event as all of the players for the major matches will be in the house in H-Town.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, July 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

The World Heavyweight Championship match for SummerSlam was made official last week as Seth Rollins will once again defend his title against Finn Balor. The two had a contract signing in the main event segment of Raw last week before the Judgement Day ambushed the champ. Sami Zayn came down to help Rollins, but he too was laid out before Raw went off the air. Tonight, Rollins and Zayn will team to battle Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in tag team action.

That wasn’t the only pain the Judgement Day inflicted last week as Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley laid a vicious attack on Liv Morgan before their match could even begin. It was two weeks ago where Ripley attacked both Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage and later cost them the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Morgan immediately set out for revenge against her former tag team partner, but instead got her shoulder crushed inside of a steel chair. We’ll see if Rodriguez returns tonight and officially challenges “Mami” to a title match at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will face each other in the rubber match of their summer rivalry at SummerSlam this weekend and both men will be in the building tonight. Last week, Rhodes talked about the beating he received from Lesnar in his hometown the week prior and vowed to finish the chapter of their story and take him down. Their match at SummerSlam still interestingly enough has no stipulation, so we’ll see if one gets added during tonight’s show.

Logan Paul will once again be in the building tonight as he prepares for his one-on-one encounter with Ricochet this Saturday. The two have gone back-and-forth on the mic for the past few weeks and the social media star snuck up and delivered a cheap shot last Monday. Ricochet got the last laugh, however, as he got up to hit Paul with a superkick and a standing shooting star press. We’ll see what these risk takers will have to say to each other five days out from their battle.

Also on the show, Becky Lynch earned herself a rematch against Trish Stratus by defeating Zoey Stark last week and we’ll most likely see that match get made official for SummerSlam tonight. We’ll also see Maxxine Dupri of the Alpha Academy take on Valhalla of the Viking Raiders.