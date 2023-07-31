As expected, the co-blockbusters of the summer continue to lead the box office this week. Barbie tops the charts with yet another high-profit weekend. Oppenheimer continues behind — a long way down from Barbie’s numbers, but bringing in significantly more than the other top movies this week.

The “Barbenheimer” phenomenon has somehow driven more people to the theater to see a three-hour-long Christopher Nolan film about nuclear physics than to see a popular Tom Cruise franchise flick. Never underestimate the power of Twitter marketing!

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I remains in the top five, though Sound of Freedom is currently beating it out. The Christopher McQuarrie-directed sequel took a major hit last week when Barbie and Oppenheimer hit theaters. Haunted Mansion, a horror comedy starring Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Owen Wilson, comes in third this weekend.

We can expect both Barbie and Oppenheimer to have legs in the coming weeks as more people flock to the theaters to watch Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy in their respective titular roles. Next week, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Meg 2: The Trench will release in American theaters.

All numbers are below via Box Office Mojo and Variety.

Top Five For the July 28-30 Weekend