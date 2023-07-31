How to watch Haiti vs. Denmark in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup continues with Denmark and Haiti facing off in their final match of the group stage. Kickoff is set for 7 a.m. ET from Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia. While Denmark look to punch their ticket into the knockout stage, Haiti still have a chance to advance out of the group stage despite losing their first two matches and sitting in last place in Group D.

Denmark was able to come away with a 1-0 win over China in their opening match thanks to a late goal by Amalie Vangsgaard. However, they came up empty in Friday’s meeting with England. Through two games, they sit in second place in Group D and are level with third place China with three points apiece. Denmark know a win is their best chance of advancing past the group stage after early exits in their last two World Cup appearances.

In their first World Cup appearance, Haiti are still in search of their first goal and points of the tournament through two matches. They were narrowly defeated by England with a 1-0 loss in the tournament opener and were unable to bounce back against China, who picked up three points following Wang Shuang’s 74th-minute penalty. Haiti has failed to score in three of their last four international matches, and yet they are still mathematically in contention for a knockout spot.

Denmark enter as the favorite, priced at -310 at DraftKings Sportsbook while Haiti comes in at +800 underdogs. A draw is set at +450.

China vs. England

Date: Tuesday, August 1

Start time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.