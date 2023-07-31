How to watch China vs. England in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup continues as England face China in their final match of the group stage. Kickoff is set bright and early at 7 a.m. ET from Hindmarsh Stadium in Australia. The Lionesses sit atop Group D with six points after going 2-0 through their first two matches. Meanwhile, China is tied with Denmark with three points, but currently sit in third place and one spot out of advancing to the knockout stage.

England is coming off back-to-back 1-0 wins against Denmark and Haiti, and while it’s placed them atop the group, their performance has been solid as opposed to spectacular. They only need one point against China in order to advance as the Group D winners, but look for the Euro 2022 winners to put together a more commanding performance into the enter the quarterfinals with strong momentum.

China should make the Lionesses work for every point in this final group stage match, and recent history suggests a strong track record against them. This will be the sixth meeting between China and England across international competitions and the first since October 2015 in the Dewellbon Cup, which resulted in a 2-1 win for China. Through five games against England, China is 3-1-1, suggesting they won’t be an easy team steamroll come Tuesday morning.

The Lionesses enter as favorites and are priced at -215 at DraftKings Sportsbook while China comes in at +600. A draw is set at +300.

China vs. England

Date: Tuesday, August 1

Start time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.