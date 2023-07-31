How to watch Vietnam vs. Netherlands in 2023 World Cup group stage

The Netherlands enters its women’s World Cup match against Vietnam on Tuesday, August 1 with its destiny in its hands. After picking up a draw against the United States the last time out, the Dutch can secure a spot in the round of 16 with a win or draw against Vietnam.

The Netherlands are clear favorites, as they’re -20000 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Vietnam is +5500 underdogs. They’re at +2500 to draw.

Vietnam vs. Netherlands

Date: Tuesday, August 1

Start time: 3 a.m.

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.