How to watch Vietnam vs. Netherlands in 2023 World Cup group stage

Vietnam and Netherlands face off on Tuesday, August 1. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Henry Palattella
Netherlands Victoria Pelova in dribbles the ball vs USA during a Group E match at Wellington Regional Stadium. Wellington, NZ Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

The Netherlands enters its women’s World Cup match against Vietnam on Tuesday, August 1 with its destiny in its hands. After picking up a draw against the United States the last time out, the Dutch can secure a spot in the round of 16 with a win or draw against Vietnam.

The Netherlands are clear favorites, as they’re -20000 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Vietnam is +5500 underdogs. They’re at +2500 to draw.

Vietnam vs. Netherlands

Date: Tuesday, August 1
Start time: 3 a.m.
TV channel: FS1, Universo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

