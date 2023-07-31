 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Portugal vs. USWNT in 2023 World Cup group stage

Portugal and USA face off on Tuesday, August 1. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Henry Palattella
USA Lindsey Horan celebrates vs Netherlands during a Group E match at Wellington Regional Stadium. Wellington, Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

After a lackluster draw against the Netherlands, the United States women’s national team will get a chance to punch its ticket to the round of 16 with a win or draw against Portugal on Tuesday, August 1. Kickoff is set for 3 a.m. ET.

The USWNT are -400 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Portugal is +1100 underdogs. A draw is at +500.

Portugal vs. USA

Date: Tuesday, August 1
Start time: 3 am. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

