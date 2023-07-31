How to watch Portugal vs. USWNT in 2023 World Cup group stage

After a lackluster draw against the Netherlands, the United States women’s national team will get a chance to punch its ticket to the round of 16 with a win or draw against Portugal on Tuesday, August 1. Kickoff is set for 3 a.m. ET.

The USWNT are -400 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Portugal is +1100 underdogs. A draw is at +500.

Portugal vs. USA

Date: Tuesday, August 1

Start time: 3 am. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.