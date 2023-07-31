Haiti vs. Denmark picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Spots in the round of 16 are still up for grabs when Haiti and Denmark meet on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7 a.m. ET. Denmark is currently tied with China for second place in Group D while Haiti still isn’t technically out of consideration for the knockout round, but they will need a sizable win and some help from England.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Haiti v. Denmark

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 1

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Haiti: +750

Draw: +425

Denmark: -330

Moneyline pick: Denmark -330

Haiti has not scored a goal in this tournament, losing 1-0 to both England and China. In fact, if we go back to the Central American and Caribbean Games from June 29, Haiti has lost six straight matches.

Denmark hasn’t overly impressed while beating China 1-0 and losing to England 1-0 so far in the World Cup. Still, they has enough talent to pull off the win here, and they will likely do it with a strong defensive showing. That makes the “team clean sheet” prop at DraftKings Sportsbook attractive, with “yes” for Denmark listed at odds of -145.