China vs. England picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

In the final round of Group D games, England will face off against China on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7 a.m. ET. A win or draw would put the English team through to the next round, while the Lionesses could still qualify if they lose by only one goal. On the other hand, China needs to win and have Denmark lose (or draw) to advance. If both teams win, then it will come down to goal differential.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

China v. England

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 1

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

China: +600

Draw: +300

England: -215

Moneyline pick: England -215

Despite entering the World Cup as strong contenders, England has yet to hit their stride. Sure, the Lionesses are atop the group after beating Haiti and Denmark, but both of those were uncomfortable 1-0 wins that showed inconsistencies from the English side.

Meanwhile, China has only netted one goal in their first two games against those opponents, Haiti and Denmark. Expect a low-scoring match between these teams, with England likely to clinch a win if they can put the pieces together to finally jumpstart their attacking play.

Either way, England’s defense has been good enough to grind out victories and they could get another against a China team that hasn’t done much on offense so far.