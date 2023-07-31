Vietnam vs. Netherlands picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

The Netherlands will face Vietnam in Group E action from the 2023 women’s World Cup. The match is scheduled for 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The Netherlands, needing only a draw to progress to the next round, will likely aim to top their group, currently tied with the USA but trailing on goal difference. On the other hand, Vietnam has no way to advance to the round of 16.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vietnam v. Netherlands

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 1

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Vietnam: +5500

Draw: +2500

Netherlands: -20000

Moneyline pick: Netherlands -20000

Vietnam lost their first two games while failing to score a goal against Portugal and the United States. They lost those matches by an aggregate score of 5-0. Because of that, they are clearly the underdogs against the Netherlands.

The Dutch team has proven its defensive strength by giving up only one total goal in the first two games of this World Cup. The Orange Lionesses were able to hold a very strong USA attack at bay for most of last game before conceding a goal in the second half. Given this, a bet on the Netherlands to keep a clean sheet, at odds of -400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, seems like a sensible choice if you are not willing to lay the -20000 odds on the Netherlands.