Opening odds for 2023 Wyndham Championship

The field is set for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
Wyndham Championship - Final Round Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The 2023 Wyndham Championship tees off from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina this week. This marks the final tournament before the FedExCup playoff events begin. Last year’s winner, Tom Kim, will not return to the field. 2022 runner-up Sungjae Im returns to the field this year and enters as the favorite at +1600 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hideki Matsuyama comes in at +1800, and Sam Burns enters at +2000. Justin Thomas, who is not currently in one of the top 70 spots in the FedExCup standings, comes in at +2800. He will need a good performance to qualify for the St. Jude’s Championship and the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Right now an 18th place or better this week is the minimum he’ll need to advance.

Shane Lowry also sits outside the top 70 and is installed at +2200. KH Lee will look for a shot as well, and sits at +10000 to win.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which tees off Thursday, August 3.

2023 Wyndham Championship Odds

Golfer Opening Winner Opening Top 5 Opening Top 10
Sungjae Im +1600 +400 +220
Hideki Matsuyama +1800 +400 +225
Sam Burns +2000 +500 +260
Adam Scott +2200 +550 +280
Shane Lowry +2200 +550 +275
Russell Henley +2200 +500 +260
Si Woo Kim +2500 +600 +300
Justin Thomas +2800 +700 +350
Ludvig Aberg +2800 +650 +350
Stephan Jaeger +3500 +900 +400
Denny McCarthy +3500 +800 +400
J.T. Poston +3500 +850 +400
Byeong Hun An +4000 +900 +450
Cam Davis +4000 +900 +450
Aaron Rai +4500 +1000 +450
Chris Kirk +4500 +1000 +500
J.J. Spaun +5000 +1100 +500
Harris English +5000 +1200 +550
Beau Hossler +5000 +1100 +500
Taylor Moore +5000 +1200 +550
Gary Woodland +5000 +1100 +550
Thomas Detry +5000 +1200 +550
Patrick Rodgers +5500 +1200 +550
Webb Simpson +5500 +1200 +600
Alex Smalley +5500 +1200 +550
Adam Hadwin +5500 +1200 +550
Eric Cole +6000 +1200 +600
Nicolai Hojgaard +6000 +1200 +650
Billy Horschel +6000 +1200 +600
Akshay Bhatia +6000 +1400 +650
Adam Svensson +6500 +1400 +650
Taylor Pendrith +6500 +1400 +650
Matt Kuchar +6500 +1400 +650
Adam Schenk +7000 +1400 +700
Justin Suh +7000 +1600 +700
Vincent Norrman +7000 +1400 +700
Mark Hubbard +7000 +1600 +700
Alex Noren +7500 +1600 +750
Brandon Wu +7500 +1600 +750
Nicholas Lindheim +7500 +1600 +700
Garrick Higgo +8000 +1600 +750
Ben Griffin +8000 +1800 +800
Nick Hardy +8000 +1800 +800
Kevin Streelman +8000 +1800 +800
Andrew Putnam +8000 +1600 +750
Brendon Todd +8000 +1800 +800
Ryan Palmer +9000 +2000 +900
Austin Eckroat +9000 +2000 +900
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000 +1800 +850
Mackenzie Hughes +9000 +2000 +900
Lucas Glover +9000 +2000 +900
Nate Lashley +9000 +2000 +900
Doug Ghim +9000 +2000 +850
Kevin Yu +10000 +2200 +1000
K.H. Lee +10000 +2200 +900
Chez Reavie +10000 +2200 +900
Sam Stevens +10000 +2000 +900
S.H. Kim +11000 +2500 +1100
Matt Wallace +11000 +2500 +1100
David Lipsky +11000 +2200 +1000
Sam Ryder +11000 +2500 +1100
MJ Daffue +11000 +2500 +1100
Sam Bennett +11000 +2200 +1000
Davis Riley +11000 +2200 +1000
Peter Kuest +13000 +2800 +1200
Dylan Wu +13000 +2500 +1100
Stewart Cink +13000 +3000 +1200
Andrew Novak +13000 +2800 +1100
Cameron Champ +13000 +2800 +1200
Callum Tarren +13000 +2800 +1200
Harry Hall +13000 +2800 +1200
Ben Martin +13000 +2800 +1200
Matt NeSmith +13000 +2500 +1100
Chad Ramey +13000 +2800 +1100
Davis Thompson +13000 +2500 +1100
Chesson Hadley +15000 +3500 +1400
C.T. Pan +15000 +3500 +1200
Michael Kim +15000 +3000 +1200
Greyson Sigg +15000 +3000 +1200
Martin Laird +15000 +3500 +1400
Will Gordon +18000 +4000 +1600
Tyler Duncan +18000 +3500 +1600
Joel Dahmen +18000 +3500 +1600
Doc Redman +18000 +3500 +1600
Danny Willett +18000 +3500 +1600
Brandt Snedeker +18000 +3500 +1400
Patton Kizzire +20000 +4000 +1600
Carl Yuan +20000 +4500 +1800
Justin Lower +20000 +4000 +1600
Charley Hoffman +20000 +4000 +1800
Scott Stallings +20000 +4000 +1600
David Lingmerth +20000 +4000 +1600
Carson Young +20000 +4000 +1600
Augusto Nunez +25000 +5000 +2000
Zac Blair +25000 +4500 +1800
Ryan Moore +25000 +5000 +1800
Ryan Gerard +25000 +5000 +2000
Matti Schmid +25000 +5000 +2000
Trevor Cone +25000 +4500 +2000
Aaron Baddeley +25000 +4500 +1800
Peter Malnati +25000 +5000 +2000
Adam Long +25000 +5000 +2000
Zecheng Dou +25000 +5000 +2000
Kramer Hickok +30000 +6000 +2200
Kevin Tway +30000 +5500 +2200
Trey Mullinax +30000 +5500 +2200
Zach Johnson +30000 +5500 +2000
Jim Herman +30000 +6000 +2500
Luke Donald +30000 +6500 +2500
Scott Piercy +30000 +6000 +2200
Henrik Norlander +30000 +6500 +2500
Ryan Armour +30000 +6000 +2200
Austin Smotherman +30000 +6000 +2200
Russell Knox +30000 +6000 +2200
Troy Merritt +30000 +5500 +2200
Robby Shelton +30000 +5500 +2200
Jimmy Walker +30000 +6000 +2200
Tano Goya +30000 +6000 +2500
Richy Werenski +35000 +7000 +2500
James Hahn +35000 +7000 +2500
Brice Garnett +35000 +7000 +2800
Brent Grant +40000 +8000 +3500
Max McGreevy +40000 +7500 +3000
Jonathan Byrd +40000 +8000 +3000
Nico Echavarria +40000 +9000 +3500
Kevin Roy +40000 +8000 +3500
Erik Van Rooyen +40000 +8000 +3000
Harrison Endycott +40000 +9000 +3500
Jason Dufner +50000 +10000 +3500
Rory Sabbatini +50000 +9000 +3500
Austin Cook +60000 +11000 +4000
Ben Taylor +60000 +13000 +4500
Ryan Brehm +60000 +13000 +4500
Dylan Frittelli +60000 +13000 +4500
Kelly Kraft +60000 +11000 +4000
Andrew Landry +80000 +15000 +5500
Brandon Matthews +80000 +18000 +6000
Paul Haley II +80000 +15000 +5500
Robert Streb +80000 +15000 +5500
Tyson Alexander +80000 +15000 +6000
Matthias Schwab +80000 +15000 +5500
Scott Harrington +80000 +13000 +5000
Jon Mayer +100000 +25000 +8000
Trevor Werbylo +100000 +18000 +6000
Kyle Reifers +100000 +18000 +6500
Michael Gligic +100000 +20000 +7500
Kyle Westmoreland +100000 +25000 +7500
Brian Stuard +100000 +25000 +8000
Brian Gay +150000 +30000 +9000
Nick Watney +250000 +40000 +13000

