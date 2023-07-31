Opening odds for 2023 Wyndham Championship

The 2023 Wyndham Championship tees off from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina this week. This marks the final tournament before the FedExCup playoff events begin. Last year’s winner, Tom Kim, will not return to the field. 2022 runner-up Sungjae Im returns to the field this year and enters as the favorite at +1600 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hideki Matsuyama comes in at +1800, and Sam Burns enters at +2000. Justin Thomas, who is not currently in one of the top 70 spots in the FedExCup standings, comes in at +2800. He will need a good performance to qualify for the St. Jude’s Championship and the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Right now an 18th place or better this week is the minimum he’ll need to advance.

Shane Lowry also sits outside the top 70 and is installed at +2200. KH Lee will look for a shot as well, and sits at +10000 to win.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which tees off Thursday, August 3.