Opening odds for 2023 Wyndham Championship

The 2023 Wyndham Championship tees off from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina this week. This marks the final tournament before the FedExCup playoff events begin. Last year’s winner, Tom Kim, will not return to the field. 2022 runner-up Sungjae Im returns to the field this year and enters as the favorite at +1600 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hideki Matsuyama comes in at +1800, and Sam Burns enters at +2000. Justin Thomas, who is not currently in one of the top 70 spots in the FedExCup standings, comes in at +2800. He will need a good performance to qualify for the St. Jude’s Championship and the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Right now an 18th place or better this week is the minimum he’ll need to advance.
Shane Lowry also sits outside the top 70 and is installed at +2200. KH Lee will look for a shot as well, and sits at +10000 to win.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which tees off Thursday, August 3.
2023 Wyndham Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Opening Winner
|Opening Top 5
|Opening Top 10
|Sungjae Im
|+1600
|+400
|+220
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1800
|+400
|+225
|Sam Burns
|+2000
|+500
|+260
|Adam Scott
|+2200
|+550
|+280
|Shane Lowry
|+2200
|+550
|+275
|Russell Henley
|+2200
|+500
|+260
|Si Woo Kim
|+2500
|+600
|+300
|Justin Thomas
|+2800
|+700
|+350
|Ludvig Aberg
|+2800
|+650
|+350
|Stephan Jaeger
|+3500
|+900
|+400
|Denny McCarthy
|+3500
|+800
|+400
|J.T. Poston
|+3500
|+850
|+400
|Byeong Hun An
|+4000
|+900
|+450
|Cam Davis
|+4000
|+900
|+450
|Aaron Rai
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Chris Kirk
|+4500
|+1000
|+500
|J.J. Spaun
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Harris English
|+5000
|+1200
|+550
|Beau Hossler
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Taylor Moore
|+5000
|+1200
|+550
|Gary Woodland
|+5000
|+1100
|+550
|Thomas Detry
|+5000
|+1200
|+550
|Patrick Rodgers
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|Webb Simpson
|+5500
|+1200
|+600
|Alex Smalley
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|Adam Hadwin
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|Eric Cole
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+6000
|+1200
|+650
|Billy Horschel
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Akshay Bhatia
|+6000
|+1400
|+650
|Adam Svensson
|+6500
|+1400
|+650
|Taylor Pendrith
|+6500
|+1400
|+650
|Matt Kuchar
|+6500
|+1400
|+650
|Adam Schenk
|+7000
|+1400
|+700
|Justin Suh
|+7000
|+1600
|+700
|Vincent Norrman
|+7000
|+1400
|+700
|Mark Hubbard
|+7000
|+1600
|+700
|Alex Noren
|+7500
|+1600
|+750
|Brandon Wu
|+7500
|+1600
|+750
|Nicholas Lindheim
|+7500
|+1600
|+700
|Garrick Higgo
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Ben Griffin
|+8000
|+1800
|+800
|Nick Hardy
|+8000
|+1800
|+800
|Kevin Streelman
|+8000
|+1800
|+800
|Andrew Putnam
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Brendon Todd
|+8000
|+1800
|+800
|Ryan Palmer
|+9000
|+2000
|+900
|Austin Eckroat
|+9000
|+2000
|+900
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+9000
|+1800
|+850
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+9000
|+2000
|+900
|Lucas Glover
|+9000
|+2000
|+900
|Nate Lashley
|+9000
|+2000
|+900
|Doug Ghim
|+9000
|+2000
|+850
|Kevin Yu
|+10000
|+2200
|+1000
|K.H. Lee
|+10000
|+2200
|+900
|Chez Reavie
|+10000
|+2200
|+900
|Sam Stevens
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|S.H. Kim
|+11000
|+2500
|+1100
|Matt Wallace
|+11000
|+2500
|+1100
|David Lipsky
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Sam Ryder
|+11000
|+2500
|+1100
|MJ Daffue
|+11000
|+2500
|+1100
|Sam Bennett
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Davis Riley
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Peter Kuest
|+13000
|+2800
|+1200
|Dylan Wu
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|+3000
|+1200
|Andrew Novak
|+13000
|+2800
|+1100
|Cameron Champ
|+13000
|+2800
|+1200
|Callum Tarren
|+13000
|+2800
|+1200
|Harry Hall
|+13000
|+2800
|+1200
|Ben Martin
|+13000
|+2800
|+1200
|Matt NeSmith
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Chad Ramey
|+13000
|+2800
|+1100
|Davis Thompson
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Chesson Hadley
|+15000
|+3500
|+1400
|C.T. Pan
|+15000
|+3500
|+1200
|Michael Kim
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Greyson Sigg
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Martin Laird
|+15000
|+3500
|+1400
|Will Gordon
|+18000
|+4000
|+1600
|Tyler Duncan
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Joel Dahmen
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Doc Redman
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Danny Willett
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brandt Snedeker
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Patton Kizzire
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Carl Yuan
|+20000
|+4500
|+1800
|Justin Lower
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Charley Hoffman
|+20000
|+4000
|+1800
|Scott Stallings
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|David Lingmerth
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Carson Young
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Augusto Nunez
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Zac Blair
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ryan Moore
|+25000
|+5000
|+1800
|Ryan Gerard
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Matti Schmid
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Trevor Cone
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Peter Malnati
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Adam Long
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Zecheng Dou
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Kramer Hickok
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Trey Mullinax
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Zach Johnson
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Jim Herman
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Luke Donald
|+30000
|+6500
|+2500
|Scott Piercy
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Henrik Norlander
|+30000
|+6500
|+2500
|Ryan Armour
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Austin Smotherman
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Russell Knox
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Troy Merritt
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Robby Shelton
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Jimmy Walker
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Tano Goya
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Richy Werenski
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|James Hahn
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Brice Garnett
|+35000
|+7000
|+2800
|Brent Grant
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Max McGreevy
|+40000
|+7500
|+3000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Nico Echavarria
|+40000
|+9000
|+3500
|Kevin Roy
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Harrison Endycott
|+40000
|+9000
|+3500
|Jason Dufner
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Rory Sabbatini
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Austin Cook
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Ben Taylor
|+60000
|+13000
|+4500
|Ryan Brehm
|+60000
|+13000
|+4500
|Dylan Frittelli
|+60000
|+13000
|+4500
|Kelly Kraft
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Andrew Landry
|+80000
|+15000
|+5500
|Brandon Matthews
|+80000
|+18000
|+6000
|Paul Haley II
|+80000
|+15000
|+5500
|Robert Streb
|+80000
|+15000
|+5500
|Tyson Alexander
|+80000
|+15000
|+6000
|Matthias Schwab
|+80000
|+15000
|+5500
|Scott Harrington
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Jon Mayer
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Kyle Reifers
|+100000
|+18000
|+6500
|Michael Gligic
|+100000
|+20000
|+7500
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+100000
|+25000
|+7500
|Brian Stuard
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|Brian Gay
|+150000
|+30000
|+9000
|Nick Watney
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000