Round of 16 matchups for 2023 World Cup bracket

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is moving through the group stage and has begun the third set of games for each group. Teams have begun punching their ticket to the knockout stage and the bracket for the Round of 16 is starting to come into focus.

Spain and Japan were the first two teams to advance as they dominated in Group C. The first Cinderella to advance is Nigeria, who finished second in Group B. The Super Falcons upset Australia and secured ties against Canada and Ireland to slide through ahead of the more favored Canada.

The knockout bracket kicks off on Saturday, August 5 in New Zealand. Switzerland and Spain face off in Auckland while Japan and Norway face off in Wellington. The rest of the Round of 16 will take place in Australia. The full bracket is listed below with game dates.

Round of 16 bracket

Switzerland vs. Spain, August 5

Group E winner vs. Group G runner-up, August 6

Japan vs. Norway, August 5

Group G winner vs. Group E runner-up, August 6

Australia vs. Group D runner-up, August 7

Group F winner vs. Group H runner-up, August 8

Group D winner vs. Nigeria, August 7

Group H winner vs. Group F runner-up, August 8