World Cup 2023 knockout round qualification scenarios for Group E

We’re crawling closer to the end of the group stage in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup as we gradually find out who will advance to the round of 16 and who will be heading home early. After two matchdays done, let’s take a closer look at Group E and their qualifying scenarios.

Group E

Qualified: None

Eliminated: Vietnam

Vietnam have been officially eliminated from contention after losing their first two matches of the group stage. They sit in last place on zero points which puts a top-two finish completely out of reach for the WWC debutants.

Of the remaining teams, USA and Netherlands are tied at four points apiece at the top of the table, though the Americans hold the edge in the goal differential to occupy first place. Portugal trails both teams with three points after winning and losing their first two group stage matches.

All four teams will be in action on Tuesday, August 1 at 3:00 a.m. ET with Portugal vs. USA and Netherlands vs. Vietnam. Ahead of the final matchday, here’s a look at the paths to qualification and elimination for each of the remaining teams.

USA

Will advance with:

A win or draw against Portugal

A loss to Portugal and a Netherlands loss to Vietnam (with tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

A loss to Portugal and a Netherlands win or draw against Vietnam

Netherlands

Will advance with:

A win or draw against Vietnam

A loss to Vietnam and a USA loss or draw against Portugal (with winning tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

A loss to Vietnam and a USA loss or draw against Portugal (with losing tiebreakers)

Portugal

Will advance with:

A win over USA

A draw with USA and a Netherlands loss to Vietnam (with winning tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

A loss to USA

A draw with USA and a Netherlands win or draw against Vietnam

A draw with USA and a Netherlands loss to Vietnam (with winning tiebreakers)

As a reminder, here’s how the tiebreakers work in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup group stage:

Goal differential Goals scored in the group stage Head-to-head result between tied teams Goal differential from the match between tied teams Most goals scored in matches between tied teams Fair Play points: Teams are deducted one Fair Play point for each yellow card, three points for a second yellow leading to a red, four points for a straight red card, and five points for a yellow and a straight red card. Drawing of lots

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USA was -10000 to make the knockout round ahead of the competition. Netherlands was priced at -370, while Portugal came in at +600. Vietnam was priced at +5000 but have already been eliminated. Ahead of the final matchday, USA is -3500 to advance while Portugal is +1000.