Filed under:

World Cup 2023 knockout round qualification scenarios for Group D

Here’s the knockout qualification scenarios in Group D at the 2023 women’s World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
England v Denmark: Group D - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Mary Earps of England celebrates on the final whistle during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

With just one matchday left in Group D, there are still two spots in the knockout round up for grabs. No teams have officially been eliminated, although Haiti need a massive effort to qualify with two losses.

Group D

Qualified: None
Eliminated: None

England currently lead the group with 6 points, while Denmark and China have 3 points each. Denmark and China are tied on goal differential and goal scored, but the Danes did get the important 1-0 result in the head-to-head encounter which could be the difference. Here are the detailed standings in Group D.

England, 2-0-0, +2 GD, 6 points
Denmark, 1-0-1, 0 GD, 3 points
China, 1-0-1, 0 GD, 3 points
Haiti, 0-0-2, -2 GD, 0 points

With these standings in mind, here’s a look at the qualification scenarios for each team.

England

Will advance with:

  • A win or draw against China
  • A loss to China and a Haiti win or draw against Denmark
  • A loss to China and a Denmark win (with winning tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

  • A loss to China and a Denmark win (with losing tiebreakers)

Denmark

Will advance with:

  • A win over Haiti and a China draw or loss to England
  • A win over Haiti and a China win (with winning tiebreakers)
  • A draw with Haiti and an England win over China
  • A draw with Haiti and a China draw (with winning tiebreakers)
  • A loss to Haiti and an England win (with winning tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

  • A win over Haiti and a China win (with losing tiebreakers)
  • A draw with Haiti and a China win
  • A loss to Haiti and a China win or draw
  • A loss to Haiti and a China loss (with losing tiebreakers)

China

Will advance with:

  • A win over England and a Denmark draw or loss to Haiti
  • A win over England and a Denmark win over Haiti (with winning tiebreakers)
  • A draw with England and a Denmark loss to Haiti
  • A loss to England and a Denmark loss to Haiti (with winning tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

  • A loss to England and a Denmark win or draw with Haiti
  • A loss to England and Denmark loss to Haiti (with losing tiebreakers)
  • A draw with England and a Denmark win or draw with Haiti

Haiti

Will advance with:

  • A win over Denmark and a China loss to England (with winning tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

  • A draw or loss to Denmark

As a reminder, here’s how the tiebreakers work in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup group stage:

  1. Goal differential
  2. Goals scored in the group stage
  3. Head-to-head result between tied teams
  4. Goal differential from the match between tied teams
  5. Most goals scored in matches between tied teams
  6. Fair Play points: Teams are deducted one Fair Play point for each yellow card, three points for a second yellow leading to a red, four points for a straight red card, and five points for a yellow and a straight red card.
  7. Drawing of lots

Ahead of the competition, England were -10000 to advance from the group stage at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denmark came in at -270, while China was listed at +400. Haiti was priced at +4000. Ahead the final matchday, England is -5000 to make the round of 16. Denmark is -1600, while China is +900. Haiti comes in at +1600.

