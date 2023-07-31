World Cup 2023 knockout round qualification scenarios for Group D

With just one matchday left in Group D, there are still two spots in the knockout round up for grabs. No teams have officially been eliminated, although Haiti need a massive effort to qualify with two losses.

Group D

Qualified: None

Eliminated: None

England currently lead the group with 6 points, while Denmark and China have 3 points each. Denmark and China are tied on goal differential and goal scored, but the Danes did get the important 1-0 result in the head-to-head encounter which could be the difference. Here are the detailed standings in Group D.

England, 2-0-0, +2 GD, 6 points

Denmark, 1-0-1, 0 GD, 3 points

China, 1-0-1, 0 GD, 3 points

Haiti, 0-0-2, -2 GD, 0 points

With these standings in mind, here’s a look at the qualification scenarios for each team.

England

Will advance with:

A win or draw against China

A loss to China and a Haiti win or draw against Denmark

A loss to China and a Denmark win (with winning tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

A loss to China and a Denmark win (with losing tiebreakers)

Denmark

Will advance with:

A win over Haiti and a China draw or loss to England

A win over Haiti and a China win (with winning tiebreakers)

A draw with Haiti and an England win over China

A draw with Haiti and a China draw (with winning tiebreakers)

A loss to Haiti and an England win (with winning tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

A win over Haiti and a China win (with losing tiebreakers)

A draw with Haiti and a China win

A loss to Haiti and a China win or draw

A loss to Haiti and a China loss (with losing tiebreakers)

China

Will advance with:

A win over England and a Denmark draw or loss to Haiti

A win over England and a Denmark win over Haiti (with winning tiebreakers)

A draw with England and a Denmark loss to Haiti

A loss to England and a Denmark loss to Haiti (with winning tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

A loss to England and a Denmark win or draw with Haiti

A loss to England and Denmark loss to Haiti (with losing tiebreakers)

A draw with England and a Denmark win or draw with Haiti

Haiti

Will advance with:

A win over Denmark and a China loss to England (with winning tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

A draw or loss to Denmark

As a reminder, here’s how the tiebreakers work in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup group stage:

Goal differential Goals scored in the group stage Head-to-head result between tied teams Goal differential from the match between tied teams Most goals scored in matches between tied teams Fair Play points: Teams are deducted one Fair Play point for each yellow card, three points for a second yellow leading to a red, four points for a straight red card, and five points for a yellow and a straight red card. Drawing of lots

Ahead of the competition, England were -10000 to advance from the group stage at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denmark came in at -270, while China was listed at +400. Haiti was priced at +4000. Ahead the final matchday, England is -5000 to make the round of 16. Denmark is -1600, while China is +900. Haiti comes in at +1600.