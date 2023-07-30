Who is projected to make NASCAR playoffs following Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

Chris Buescher claimed his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday afternoon at Richmond Raceway. He started the race No. 26 in the starting lineup, but worked his way to the front of the pack by the end of the race. He edged out Denny Hamlin to win the Cook Out 400. This marked his fourth career win.

Who is projected to make the playoffs after the Cook Out 400?

The playoff field will consist of the regular season champion and the 15 drivers with the most wins. If there are not enough drivers to meet those requirements, the winless drivers with the most overall points earn the remaining spots. Buescher’s win makes him the 12th driver to win a Cup Series race this season. There are four races left in the regular season.

Martin Truex, Jr. William Byron Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Ross Chastain Christopher Bell Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Tyler Reddick Chris Buescher Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Bubba Wallace Michael McDowell

Who earned playoff points at Pocono Raceway?

Chris Buescher won five points with the race victory. Tyler Reddick claimed a playoff points with a stage 1 victory and Brad Keselowski claimed a point for winning stage 2.