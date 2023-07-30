 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is projected to make NASCAR playoffs following Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

Chris Buescher won the Richmond race to secure a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. We break down the standings coming out of the Cook Out 400.

By David Fucillo
Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Chris Buescher claimed his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday afternoon at Richmond Raceway. He started the race No. 26 in the starting lineup, but worked his way to the front of the pack by the end of the race. He edged out Denny Hamlin to win the Cook Out 400. This marked his fourth career win.

Who is projected to make the playoffs after the Cook Out 400?

The playoff field will consist of the regular season champion and the 15 drivers with the most wins. If there are not enough drivers to meet those requirements, the winless drivers with the most overall points earn the remaining spots. Buescher’s win makes him the 12th driver to win a Cup Series race this season. There are four races left in the regular season.

  1. Martin Truex, Jr.
  2. William Byron
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Denny Hamlin
  5. Kyle Larson
  6. Ross Chastain
  7. Christopher Bell
  8. Ryan Blaney
  9. Joey Logano
  10. Tyler Reddick
  11. Chris Buescher
  12. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  13. Kevin Harvick
  14. Brad Keselowski
  15. Bubba Wallace
  16. Michael McDowell

Who earned playoff points at Pocono Raceway?

Chris Buescher won five points with the race victory. Tyler Reddick claimed a playoff points with a stage 1 victory and Brad Keselowski claimed a point for winning stage 2.

