FedEx Cup Points update entering final week before FedEx Cup Playoffs on PGA TOUR

Just one tournament remains before the FedExCup Playoffs begin. After next week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings head to the St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. All 70 guarantee their PGA TOUR card for the 2024 season, and will be exempt for all full-field events next year as well as The Players Championship.
The top 50 players after St. Jude advance to the BMW Championship in Delaware, and earn an exemption to all of next year’s designated and full-field events. The top 30 players in the standings after BMW then advance to the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, where they earn a two-year PGA TOUR exemption through the end of 2025 just by qualifying.
As of now Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler top the FedExCup standings, followed by Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and Brian Harman. A few big names currently sit just outside the top 70, and will need a strong performance at next year’s Wyndham Championship to even have a shot at cracking the field.
Justin Thomas sits at 79th, Shane Lowry is currently at 76th, and KH Lee comes in at 73rd. Joel Dahmen and Adam Scott are also still outside the top 70, but all five will join the field at the Wyndham Championship for one last shot.
For those who are hoping to get their PGA TOUR exemptions in 2024, but did not win a tournament or qualify for the FedExCup playoffs, there is still a chance. Golfers who rank in the top 125 in FedExCup standings through Fall 2023 tournaments will be exempt for all full-field PGA TOUR events next year.
Here are the current standings following the 3M Open for the 2023 FedExCup. The top 70 after next week’s Wyndham Championship will move on to the first round of the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs, the St. Jude Classic:
2023 FedExCup Playoff Standings, July 30
|Player
|Ranking
|Total Points
|Jon Rahm
|1
|3,319.72
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|3,145.94
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|2,304.10
|Max Homa
|4
|2,128.42
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|1,943.81
|Brian Harman
|6
|1,827.41
|Viktor Hovland
|7
|1,795.09
|Keegan Bradley
|8
|1,773.90
|Rickie Fowler
|9
|1,731.55
|Tony Finau
|10
|1,715.20
|Jason Day
|11
|1,505.83
|Nick Taylor
|12
|1,463.41
|Patrick Cantlay
|13
|1,442.81
|Tom Kim
|14
|1,422.03
|Sepp Straka
|15
|1,412.97
|Xander Schauffele
|16
|1,406.02
|Tyrrell Hatton
|17
|1,381.23
|Si Woo Kim
|18
|1,350.96
|Sam Burns
|19
|1,284.32
|Emiliano Grillo
|20
|1,283.01
|Collin Morikawa
|21
|1,246.25
|Kurt Kitayama
|22
|1,215.98
|Adam Schenk
|23
|1,208.95
|Tommy Fleetwood
|24
|1,184.16
|Denny McCarthy
|25
|1,178.85
|Chris Kirk
|26
|1,161.26
|Taylor Moore
|27
|1,155.51
|Seamus Power
|28
|1,133.45
|Corey Conners
|29
|1,103.50
|Jordan Spieth
|30
|1,099.35
|Justin Rose
|31
|1,087.72
|Sahith Theegala
|32
|1,064.98
|Lee Hodges
|33
|1,052.16
|Russell Henley
|34
|1,050.50
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|35
|1,048.96
|Sungjae Im
|36
|1,046.57
|Adam Svensson
|37
|935.409
|J.T. Poston
|38
|918.385
|Patrick Rodgers
|39
|915.167
|Adam Hadwin
|40
|908.259
|Tom Hoge
|41
|900.374
|Brendon Todd
|42
|893.295
|Eric Cole
|43
|893.137
|Harris English
|44
|892.888
|Mackenzie Hughes
|45
|891.716
|Cameron Young
|46
|889.403
|Andrew Putnam
|47
|888.879
|Alex Smalley
|48
|864.486
|Nick Hardy
|49
|863.822
|Taylor Montgomery
|50
|822.536
|Thomas Detry
|51
|808.137
|Byeong Hun An
|52
|796.344
|Davis Riley
|53
|767.653
|Brandon Wu
|54
|758.035
|Hayden Buckley
|55
|753.583
|Hideki Matsuyama
|56
|743.059
|Keith Mitchell
|57
|737.847
|Mark Hubbard
|58
|697.282
|Matt Kuchar
|59
|681.636
|Sam Stevens
|60
|678.172
|Aaron Rai
|61
|665.508
|Beau Hossler
|62
|657.153
|Sam Ryder
|63
|653.438
|Stephan Jaeger
|64
|641.933
|Matt NeSmith
|65
|637.036
|Vincent Norrman
|66
|632.122
|J.J. Spaun
|67
|620.469
|Cam Davis
|68
|612.806
|Ben Griffin
|69
|612.177
|Austin Eckroat
|70
|594.007
|Ben Taylor
|71
|591.589
|Garrick Higgo
|72
|584.905
|K.H. Lee
|73
|567.241
|David Lingmerth
|74
|560.927
|Davis Thompson
|75
|558.948
|Shane Lowry
|76
|556.141
|S.H. Kim
|77
|550.165
|Justin Suh
|78
|549.873
|Justin Thomas
|79
|545.736
|Matt Wallace
|80
|539.435
|Adam Scott
|81
|516.988
|Joel Dahmen
|82
|515.372
|Danny Willett
|83
|510.852
|Harry Hall
|84
|498.706
|Joseph Bramlett
|85
|488.812
|Dylan Wu
|86
|475.17
|Callum Tarren
|87
|472.62
|Robby Shelton
|88
|467.468
|Zac Blair
|89
|463.973
|Michael Kim
|90
|457.691
|Nate Lashley
|91
|448.597
|Kevin Streelman
|92
|441.815
|Will Gordon
|93
|440.063
|Kevin Yu
|94
|437.244
|Gary Woodland
|95
|435.877
|Chez Reavie
|96
|435.407
|Akshay Bhatia
|97
|434.856
|David Lipsky
|98
|434.593
|Justin Lower
|99
|431.108
|Aaron Baddeley
|100
|424.603
|Alex Noren
|101
|420.672
|Tyson Alexander
|102
|420.511
|Nico Echavarria
|103
|417.156
|Maverick McNealy
|104
|413.954
|Greyson Sigg
|105
|404.692
|Andrew Novak
|106
|403.272
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|107
|398.425
|Carson Young
|108
|394.077
|Tyler Duncan
|109
|391.621
|Ben Martin
|110
|386.898
|Lucas Glover
|111
|384.864
|Taylor Pendrith
|112
|379.406
|Billy Horschel
|113
|375.456
|Chad Ramey
|114
|362.559
|Peter Malnati
|115
|354.191
|Doug Ghim
|116
|332.061
|MJ Daffue
|117
|331.63
|Luke List
|118
|308.979
|C.T. Pan
|119
|304.3
|Patton Kizzire
|120
|302.75
|Jimmy Walker
|121
|293.766
|Zecheng Dou
|122
|292.494
|Aaron Wise
|123
|289.252
|Trey Mullinax
|124
|288.47
|Chesson Hadley
|125
|286.642
|Harrison Endycott
|126
|281.709
|Scott Stallings
|127
|277.274
|Erik van Rooyen
|128
|274.971
|Harry Higgs
|129
|273.927
|Scott Piercy
|130
|269.922
|Troy Merritt
|131
|267.942
|Austin Smotherman
|132
|264.19
|Paul Haley II
|133
|260.946
|Martin Laird
|134
|255.294
|Will Zalatoris
|135
|243.975
|Kramer Hickok
|136
|237.203
|Henrik Norlander
|137
|229.287
|Adam Long
|138
|223.199
|Cameron Champ
|139
|219.25
|Russell Knox
|140
|219.116
|Richy Werenski
|141
|214.541
|Cody Gribble
|142
|209.432
|Kevin Tway
|143
|207.465
|Matthias Schwab
|144
|204.234
|Ludvig Aberg
|145
|202.871
|Ryan Moore
|146
|200.7
|Cameron Percy
|147
|199.351
|Lucas Herbert
|148
|198.661
|Carl Yuan
|149
|196.773
|Zach Johnson
|150
|195.967
|Ryan Palmer
|151
|192.501
|Ryan Armour
|152
|191.467
|Sean O'Hair
|153
|184.943
|S.Y. Noh
|154
|183.563
|Charley Hoffman
|155
|183.423
|Doc Redman
|156
|182.252
|Dylan Frittelli
|157
|179.665
|Tano Goya
|158
|175.413
|Trevor Cone
|159
|174.436
|Brice Garnett
|160
|173.391
|Grayson Murray
|161
|171.664
|James Hahn
|162
|164.449
|Matti Schmid
|163
|163.978
|Brent Grant
|164
|157.524
|Chris Stroud
|165
|155.081
|Stewart Cink
|166
|151.385
|Jason Dufner
|167
|149.737
|Augusto Núñez
|168
|149.303
|Erik Barnes
|169
|148.975
|Webb Simpson
|170
|146.733
|Kevin Roy
|171
|143.488
|Austin Cook
|172
|139.599
|Michael Thompson
|173
|139.388
|Martin Trainer
|174
|139.342
|Kevin Chappell
|175
|137.951
|Max McGreevy
|176
|136.253
|Padraig Harrington
|177
|133.424
|Jonathan Byrd
|178
|125.074
|Francesco Molinari
|179
|121.434
|Satoshi Kodaira
|180
|119.964
|Ryan Brehm
|181
|117.62
|Jhonattan Vegas
|182
|112.143
|Trevor Werbylo
|183
|111.387
|Scott Harrington
|184
|107.337
|Brandon Matthews
|185
|101.216
|Wesley Bryan
|186
|101.078
|Sung Kang
|187
|97.653
|Nick Watney
|188
|95.897
|Robert Streb
|189
|93.853
|Jim Herman
|190
|92.209
|Jonas Blixt
|191
|90.783
|Brian Stuard
|192
|89.995
|Luke Donald
|193
|89.655
|Hank Lebioda
|194
|88.616
|William McGirt
|195
|85.686
|Lanto Griffin
|196
|85.16
|Kyle Westmoreland
|197
|84.948
|Kelly Kraft
|198
|82.169
|Kevin Kisner
|199
|70.012
|Ricky Barnes
|200
|67.489
|Brian Gay
|201
|66.56
|Bill Haas
|202
|64.806
|Geoff Ogilvy
|203
|63.433
|Michael Gligic
|204
|59.772
|Fabián Gómez
|205
|54.95
|Rory Sabbatini
|206
|54.7
|Andrew Landry
|207
|49.447
|Tommy Gainey
|208
|45.692
|John Huh
|209
|45.25
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|210
|36.656
|Anders Albertson
|211
|34.109
|Greg Chalmers
|212
|28
|Derek Ernst
|213
|27.289
|Derek Lamely
|214
|26.389
|Scott Brown
|215
|26.116
|Brandt Snedeker
|216
|25.393
|Vince Whaley
|217
|22.021
|Philip Knowles
|218
|17.8
|Camilo Villegas
|219
|13.661
|Ben Crane
|220
|13.29
|Sangmoon Bae
|221
|12.456
|Kyle Stanley
|222
|11.495
|Tiger Woods
|223
|11.333
|Fred Couples
|224
|9.35
|D.A. Points
|225
|9.022
|Arjun Atwal
|226
|8
|J.B. Holmes
|T227
|6.767
|D.J. Trahan
|T227
|6.767
|Mike Weir
|229
|6.56
|Jerry Kelly
|230
|6.517
|Bo Van Pelt
|231
|6.106
|George McNeill
|232
|5.662
|Ernie Els
|233
|5.6
|Kevin Stadler
|234
|3.795
|Richard Johnson
|235