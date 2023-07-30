FedEx Cup Points update entering final week before FedEx Cup Playoffs on PGA TOUR

Just one tournament remains before the FedExCup Playoffs begin. After next week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings head to the St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. All 70 guarantee their PGA TOUR card for the 2024 season, and will be exempt for all full-field events next year as well as The Players Championship.

The top 50 players after St. Jude advance to the BMW Championship in Delaware, and earn an exemption to all of next year’s designated and full-field events. The top 30 players in the standings after BMW then advance to the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, where they earn a two-year PGA TOUR exemption through the end of 2025 just by qualifying.

As of now Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler top the FedExCup standings, followed by Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and Brian Harman. A few big names currently sit just outside the top 70, and will need a strong performance at next year’s Wyndham Championship to even have a shot at cracking the field.

Justin Thomas sits at 79th, Shane Lowry is currently at 76th, and KH Lee comes in at 73rd. Joel Dahmen and Adam Scott are also still outside the top 70, but all five will join the field at the Wyndham Championship for one last shot.

For those who are hoping to get their PGA TOUR exemptions in 2024, but did not win a tournament or qualify for the FedExCup playoffs, there is still a chance. Golfers who rank in the top 125 in FedExCup standings through Fall 2023 tournaments will be exempt for all full-field PGA TOUR events next year.

Here are the current standings following the 3M Open for the 2023 FedExCup. The top 70 after next week’s Wyndham Championship will move on to the first round of the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs, the St. Jude Classic: