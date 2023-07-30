Report: Rangers acquire lefty Jordan Montgomery from Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are trading starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the Texas Rangers, per Jeff Passan. Along with Montgomery, St. Louis is sending right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton. Texas is trading infielder Thomas Saggese, right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby, and left-handed pitcher, John King.

Rangers receive: LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHR Chris Stratton



Cardinals receive: IF Thomas Saggese, RHP Tekoah Roby and LHP John King



The deal is done. The Rangers get another starter and another reliever. They are all in. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2023

Montgomery has started 21 games this season. He has a 6-9 record and routinely suffered from a lack of run support from the Cardinals’ batting order. Montgomery has a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 121 innings of work.

While Monty feels like the focal point of the trade, Stratton is yet another big bullpen piece that St. Louis is trading away. He has made the most appearances out of the bullpen for the Cardinals. Stratton has a 1-1 record with one save, four holds, and a 4.36 ERA. He has pitched 53.2 innings and has struck out 59 of the batters he has faced.

For Texas, King is the only player in the package that has seen big league experience this ear. He has a 1-1 record with a 5.79 ERA in 18.2 innings. King has 10 punchouts in 18.2 innings of work. He may not profile as a major-league reliever, but hopefully, a change of scenery will do the southpaw good to help him turn his season around.