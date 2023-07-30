 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Rangers acquire lefty Jordan Montgomery from Cardinals

The Texas Rangers continue to load up on starting pitching, reportedly trading for St. Louis Cardinals lefty Jordan Montgomery a day after striking a deal for Max Scherzer.

Jordan Montgomery #47 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Busch Stadium on July 28, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals are trading starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the Texas Rangers, per Jeff Passan. Along with Montgomery, St. Louis is sending right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton. Texas is trading infielder Thomas Saggese, right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby, and left-handed pitcher, John King.

Montgomery has started 21 games this season. He has a 6-9 record and routinely suffered from a lack of run support from the Cardinals’ batting order. Montgomery has a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 121 innings of work.

While Monty feels like the focal point of the trade, Stratton is yet another big bullpen piece that St. Louis is trading away. He has made the most appearances out of the bullpen for the Cardinals. Stratton has a 1-1 record with one save, four holds, and a 4.36 ERA. He has pitched 53.2 innings and has struck out 59 of the batters he has faced.

For Texas, King is the only player in the package that has seen big league experience this ear. He has a 1-1 record with a 5.79 ERA in 18.2 innings. King has 10 punchouts in 18.2 innings of work. He may not profile as a major-league reliever, but hopefully, a change of scenery will do the southpaw good to help him turn his season around.

