Reds add 2B Jonathan India to 10-day IL with foot injury

The Cincinnati Reds have added second baseman Jonathan India to the 10-day injured list with a foot injury. India is suffering from plantar fasciitis in his left foot and the move is retroactive to Saturday. In a corresponding move, Stuart Fairchild was brought up to add to the team’s outfield depth.

The #Reds today recalled from Triple-A Louisville OF Stuart Fairchild and placed on the 10-day injured list, retro to Saturday, 2B Jonathan India (left foot plantar fasciitis). pic.twitter.com/c3SrbEUbjV — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 30, 2023

India has played in 103 games this season. He is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 52 RBI. India has been overshadowed this year by Cincinnati’s youth movement. Guys like Spencer Steer, Elly De La Cruz, Matt McClain, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand have hogged the spotlight causing India’s name to come up in trade talks. While this injury will sideline him for the time being, it also could be what ensures he stays in a Reds jersey this year.

While India is out with his injury the veteran Kevin Newman is likely to be first in line for reps at second base. The team could also have De La Cruz play shortstop, McClain at second, and then slot in CES at third base. India was already an odd man out, so this move actually could help them set a more versatile lineup.