Report: Giants activate WRs Sterling Shepard and Jamison Crowder

The New York Giants have activated wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Jamison Crowder, per Ralph Vacchiano. Both wideouts passed their physicals and will join New York’s training camp practice on Sunday.

The Giants wide receiver depth chart was criticized in 2022, but offseason moves have this as a loaded position group heading into the team’s first preseason game. Most teams have four or five wide receivers that could be expected to see game action. New York currently has Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Wan’Dale Robinson, rookie Jalin Hyatt, Cole Beasley, Shepard, and Crowder on their roster. Not all of these wide receivers are likely to make it to the regular season, but for now, they help give the Giants one of the deepest wide receiver groups in the league.

Shepard coming off the PUP list is a good sign for the injury-prone pass-catcher. He has played a total of 10 games over the last two seasons. Last year, Shepard brought in 13 of his 24 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown. Crowder will be heading into his first season with New York, provided that he makes the regular season roster. He played only four games with the Buffalo Bills last season. Crowder brought in six of his 13 targets for 60 total yards. The 30-year-old will look to show he still has something left in the tank and is only a few years removed from a 699-yard and six-touchdown campaign in 2020.