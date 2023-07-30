Who will Switzerland play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

Switzerland entered the final group stage match at the 2023 women’s World Cup needing a win or draw against New Zealand to secure a spot in the knockout stage. The Swiss got a draw despite some tense moments late in the match, and have topped Group A. Here’s what awaits them in the round of 16.

Either Japan or Spain will be taking on Switzerland in the first knockout game, with the Asian side being the more likely to face the Swiss. Japan and Spain have clinched knockout spots already through Group C, but have to play each other to settle who wins the group and who finishes second. Spain can top the group with a win or draw, while Japan need a win. Switzerland will play the runner-up of the group, which means Japan is most likely the opponent in the round of 16 for this team.