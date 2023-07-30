 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who will Norway play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

We break down what’s next for Norway in the round of 16.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Norway v Philippines: Group A - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Sophie Roman Haug of Norway celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides second goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Norway and Philippines at Eden Park on July 30, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

After two lackluster showings relative to their talent level, Norway finally arrived at the 2023 women’s World Cup in a big way with a massive victory over Philippines to close out group play. The Norwegians needed a win to advance to the knockout stage and while they had no chance to finish at the top of Group A, they just needed to do enough to make it to the round of 16. Here’s a look at who Norway will face in the knockout round.

Either Spain or Japan awaits Norway in the round of 16, depending on the result of the final group stage match between those two sides. Spain and Japan secured qualification to the round of 16 ahead of their clash, but the winner of the group will be the one to play Norway. Spain will be the opponent with a win or draw against Japan, while the Asian side will play Norway if they defeat Spain.

More From DraftKings Network