Who will Norway play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

After two lackluster showings relative to their talent level, Norway finally arrived at the 2023 women’s World Cup in a big way with a massive victory over Philippines to close out group play. The Norwegians needed a win to advance to the knockout stage and while they had no chance to finish at the top of Group A, they just needed to do enough to make it to the round of 16. Here’s a look at who Norway will face in the knockout round.

Either Spain or Japan awaits Norway in the round of 16, depending on the result of the final group stage match between those two sides. Spain and Japan secured qualification to the round of 16 ahead of their clash, but the winner of the group will be the one to play Norway. Spain will be the opponent with a win or draw against Japan, while the Asian side will play Norway if they defeat Spain.