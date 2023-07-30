Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Orioles on Sunday, July 30

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will wrap up their weekend division series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Luis Severino (2-4, 6.46 ERA) will step on the hill for the Yanks and will go head-to-head with Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59) for the O’s.

Baltimore enters the game as a -135 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is a +115 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Yankees-Orioles picks: Sunday, July 30

Injury report

Yankees

Out: 3B Josh Donaldson (calf), C Jose Trevino (wrist), SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Luis Gil (elbow)

Orioles

Out: OF Cedric Mullins (groin), SP John Means (elbow/back), RP Austin Voth (elbow), OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring), RP Dillon Tate (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Luis Severino vs. Dean Kremer

After a rough start to the month, Severino has put up back-to-back solid outings and is looking to end the month of July on a positive note tonight. He picked up the win in last Sunday’s 8-5 victory over the Royals, striking out five batters and yielding three earned runs in 5.2 innings of action. He will try to reverse his struggles on the road this evening as he has posted an 0-3 record with a 7.62 ERA and .344 opponent batting average away from Yankee Stadium this year.

Kremer has been a solid hand for the O’s throughout July and the team has won in all four of his starts this month. He went seven full innings in last Monday’s start against the Phillies, yielding just one earned run off three hits and did his part holding the line in an eventual 3-2 victory. He’ll have to really lock in against Aaron Judge tonight as the reigning AL MVP has blasted three home runs off him through 10 career at bats.

Over/Under pick

There should be fireworks in this primetime division rivalry as the AL East leaders will be matched up against a Yankee lineup that received a huge morale boost with the return of Judge this weekend. Hammer the over in this one.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Severino’s struggles on the road should not be glossed over and in a theoretical high-scoring affair, I trust Kremer to be the one to limit the damage in the early innings of the contest. Take the O’s to get the job done at home tonight.

Pick: Orioles