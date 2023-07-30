Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Padres on Sunday, July 30

The Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres will wrap up their weekend interleague series this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego. With Nathan Eovaldi needing more time to let his elbow heal, Cody Bradford (2-1, 4.62 ERA) will step on the hill for the Rangers and go head to-head with red-hot Padres starter Blake Snell (7-8, 2.61).

San Diego enters the game as a -195 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Texas is a +165 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Rangers-Padres picks: Sunday, July 30

Injury report

Rangers

Out: SP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), C Jonah Heim (wrist), SS Corey Seager (thumb)

Padres

Out: SP Michael Wacha (shoulder), 3B Eguy Rosario (ankle), OF Preston Tucker (foot), RP Alek Jacob (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Cody Bradford vs. Blake Snell

Bradford will get the nod for the Rangers in place of Eovaldi, who is still dealing with elbow soreness. He had an extended relief outing against the Astros on Monday, going five full innings and yielding two earned runs off six hits in the process. The rookie has given up at least one earned run in every outing where he has pitched at least one full inning this season, so that’s something to take note of this afternoon.

Snell steps on the hill for the Padres and is hoping to end what has been a solid month of July on a positive note. Through five starts this month, he has posted a 3-1 record, yielding just two earned runs through 27 innings while recording 33 Ks in the process. The Rangers will have their work cut out for them against the former Cy Young winner as No. 3 and No. 7 batters in opposing lineups are the only ones averaging .260 against him.

Over/Under pick

Snell has been nails for the past month and it’s been extremely difficult for opposing batters to gain any traction through the first six innings of his starts. I think the Rangers will experience the same this afternoon and their lack of production will lead to the under hitting.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

San Diego has the favorable pitching matchup here as it avoids going up against Texas’ ace in Eovaldi. The Padres have dominated the Rangers in both games this weekend and I believe they will complete the sweep today.

Pick: Padres