Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Dodgers on Sunday, July 30

The Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to wrap up their weekend series this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Graham Ashcraft (5-7, 5.64 ERA) will start for the Reds while Michael Grove (2-2, 6.19 ERA) will get the nod for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles enters the game as a -175 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cincinnati is a +150 underdog. The run total is set at 10.

Reds-Dodgers picks: Sunday, July 30

Injury report

Reds

Day-To-Day: 2B Jonathan India (heel)

Out: SP Nick Lodolo (lower leg), SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), RP Tejay Antone (elbow), RP Reiver Sanmartin (elbow),

Dodgers

Day-To-Day: OF Mookie Betts (ankle)

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SS Gavin Lux (knee), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Graham Ashcraft vs. Michael Grove

Ashcraft has lowered his ERA with each successive start in July and is looking to end the month on a high note this afternoon. Through four starts this month, he has gone 23.1 innings and has yielded just six earned runs through those outings. His away splits have been better than his home splits so far this season, so we’ll see if he can once again hold his own in an opposing ballpark today.

Grove has also improved this month, dropping his ERA by nearly a full point through four starts. He got tripped up a bit in his start last Monday, giving up eight hits and two earned runs in just 4.2 innings of action. The second-year righty has been significantly better at home than on the road this season, holding batters to .248 average at Dodger Stadium vs. a .394 average away.

Over/Under pick

Both lineups will be facing a pair of second-year pitchers that have posted solid stat lines for the month of July. However, they haven’t been totally flawless and these are two lineups that have the ability to land haymakers as the game progresses into the later innings.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Reds were somewhat hard-luck losers in last night’s loss, producing just two runs despite recording seven hits and three walks on offense. I’ll predict that they take more advantage of their scoring opportunities today and clinch the series victory today.

Pick: Reds