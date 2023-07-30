Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Giants on Sunday, July 30

The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants will wrap up their weekend interleague series this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Reliever Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.31 ERA) will get the start in what will most likely be a bullpen day for the Sox while the Giants will do the same by sending Scott Alexander (6-1, 3.41 ERA) to the mound.

Boston enters the game as a -115 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making San Francisco a slight -105 underdog. The run total is set at 8.

Red Sox-Giants picks: Sunday, July 30

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Chris Sale (shoulder), SP Corey Kluber (shoulder), SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), SP Tanner Houck (face), RP Kaleb Ort (elbow), SS Adalberto Mondesi (knee), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), C Reese McGuire (oblique)

Giants

Day-To-Day: RP Keaton Winn (elbow), 1B/OF LaMonte Wade Jr. (back)

Out: OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), OF Luis Gonzalez (back), INF Thairo Estrada (hand), RP John Brebbia (hand)

Starting pitchers

Bernardino will step out of the bullpen to make his fifth start of the season and will aim to hold down the fort for a couple innings before handing it off to another arm. He has already picked up a hold during this series, entering the sixth inning of Friday’s game with a runner on and recording a clutch strikeout to get the Sox out of a jam.

Alexander is making his third start of the season and is also hoping to hold his own for however long he’s out there as the Giants’ opener. He’s been extremely effective coming out of the ‘pen for the last two months, yielding just two earned runs combined in his last 18 outings.

Over/Under pick

This has been a low-scoring series so far as both games have ended with a 3-2 final score. Even with both clubs utilizing multiple arms this afternoon, I’d predict this being another tight affair where the lineups will have to work to push runs across.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Today’s finale is a virtual toss up and I’ll lean with the Giants to get the job done here. The team pelted Red Sox pitchers for 11 hits in yesterday’s ballgame and the 11th was a J.D. Davis walkoff homer that sent everyone home. I’ll bank on them carrying those good vibes into today’s contest.

Pick: Giants