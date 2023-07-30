Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Cardinals on Sunday, July 30

The Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of a four-game series on Sunday, July 30. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.45 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs against Cardinals lefty Steven Matz (1-7, 4.34).

St. Louis is a -135 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago coming in at +115. The total is set at 9.

Cubs-Cardinals picks: Sunday, July 30

Injury report

Cubs

Out: INF Nick Madrigal (right hamstring tightness), RP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain), RP Nick Burdi (appendectomy)

Cardinals

Out: INF/OF Tommy Edman (right wrist inflammation), SP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain), RP Ryan Helsley (right forearm strain)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Hendricks vs. Steven Matz

Hendricks struggled in July with a steadily rising ERA. However, his last two starts seem to be getting back on the right track. In 12.1 innings over his last two outings, he has conceded four earned runs and recorded nine strikeouts.

Matz has looked very solid in June and July. He finished June with an ERA of 1.64 for the month, and his success has continued this month. In his latest start, he kept the Diamondbacks runless over six innings. Before that, he faced these same Cubs, conceding one run in five innings and recording six strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The Cubs have been hot lately, but I see Matz stifling this lineup. The totals of the last two games were 5 and 6, and with Hendricks on the mound against a Cardinals team that has not scored more than three runs this entire series, I like the under.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Cubs have been on a surprising winning streak as of late as their offense has taken a huge step up in terms of production. The North Siders have won all three games of this series, and just one was a close decision. With the way this lineup is playing right now, the Cubs should have plenty of run support to give Hendricks, who looked great in his last start.

Pick: Cubs +115