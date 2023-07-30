Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Astros on Sunday, July 30

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, July 30. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park. Zack Littell (0-2, 5.11 ERA) will take the mound in what figures to be a bullpen-heavy game for the Rays, while Brandon Bielak (5-5, 3.62 ERA) will pitch for the Astros.

Both teams come in at -110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 9.

Rays-Astros picks: Sunday, July 30

Injury report

Rays

Day-to-day: SP Zach Eflin (left knee discomfort)

Out: INF Taylor Walls (left oblique strain), C Francisco Mejia (left knee MCL sprain), RP Josh Fleming (left elbow inflammation), RP Andrew Kittredge (Tommy John surgery)

Astros

Out: SP Jose Urquidy (right shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery)

Starting pitchers

Zack Littell vs. Brandon Bielak

Littell is part of the bullpen group, and generally doesn’t last longer than two to three innings in his starts. He allowed one run in 3.1 innings in his most recent start, striking out four. The Astros’ bullpen has an ERA of 3.85.

Bielak had a strong start to July. Over his first three games pitched this month, he conceded just two earned runs in 17.2 innings and recorded 13 strikeouts. However, he stumbled a bit in his latest start, allowing three earned runs in 4.2 innings.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 7 and 21. I don’t think we’ll see the latter again, but the Astros showed that they have no issues against the Rays bullpen, and they should be able to drive up the score on Sunday. Bielak struggled in his last outing, and can be expected to let up a few extra on Houston’s side.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Rays won the first game of the series, and the Astros blew the second out of the water. The Astros have picked things up in the second half of the season while the Rays have tumbled. After the Rays’ bullpen got bulldozed yesterday, this is not an ideal game to depend on them. I like the Astros to win the series.

Pick: Astros -110