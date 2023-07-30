Picks, predictions for Nationals vs. Mets on Sunday, July 30

The Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets in the final game of a four-game series on Sunday, July 30. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET from Citi Field. Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.47 ERA) will take the mound for the Nats while the Mets counter with Justin Verlander (5-5, 3.24).

New York is the heavy -255 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Washington coming in at +215. The total is set at 8.5.

Nationals-Mets picks: Sunday, July 30

Injury report

Nationals

Out: RP Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder), RP Hunter Harvey (forearm)

Mets

Out: OF Starling Marte (migraines), INF Luis Guillorme (calf)

Starting pitchers

Trevor Williams vs. Justin Verlander

Williams has had an ERA of over 5.00 in both June and July. In his latest start, he allowed four earned runs in six innings and recorded just three strikeouts against the Rockies. Earlier this season, Williams faced the Mets, and conceded four earned runs in five innings against the lineup.

Verlander was not looking like his usual self for the first few months of the season, but he’s gotten back on track in July. He has an ERA of 1.69 for the month over five starts. In his latest outing, he faced the Yankees and kept them runless over six innings. Before that, he allowed the White Sox one run in eight innings.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 3 and 6, and yesterday’s game finished at 17. However, I think we’re going back to the under today. The Mets’ offense has been fairly consistent in their total, and with Verlander on the mound, I don’t see the Nationals providing that extra boost that we saw yesterday to take it over the top.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets have Verlander back into usual shape, and as he takes the mound in this series, it should be over quickly for the Nationals. Washington may have won the third game of the series in a surprisingly high-scoring affair, but they lost the first two and will fall in the final game. Williams will not get enough run support to pull off an upset.

Pick: Mets -255