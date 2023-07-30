Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Braves on Sunday, July 30

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Atlanta Braves in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, July 30. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Colin Rea (5-4, 4.53 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers, while recently recalled rookie AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 4.32 ERA) goes for the Braves.

Atlanta is the -200 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Milwaukee coming in at +170. The total is set at 11.5.

Brewers-Braves picks: Sunday, July 30

Injury report

Brewers

Out: SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), SP Wade Miley (elbow), SP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), RP Bennett Souza (shoulder), RP Jake Cousins (shoulder), 3B Brian Anderson (back), DH Jesse Winker (back), 1B Rowdy Tellez (finger),

Braves

Out: SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm/illness), SP Kolby Allard (shoulder), RP AJ Minter (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow), OF Sam Hilliard (heel)

Starting pitchers

Colin Rea vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

Rea has been consistent this season, with each month’s ERA somewhere between 4.00 and 5.00. In his latest start, he conceded two earned runs in six innings and recorded five strikeouts against Cincinnati.

Smith-Shawver has been recalled after a stint in the Minors this month. He pitched four games for the Braves in June, starting three. He fared fairly well in his first two starts, allowing three earned runs in 11 innings, but his last start saw him concede five earned runs in 3.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

The Braves lineup has woken back up of late, and the totals of the first two games were 16 and 17. I don’t see Rea stemming the flow there after how he’s been pitching this season, and Milwaukee should be able to get a few runs off of Smith-Shawver, as well.

Pick: Over 11.5

Moneyline pick

The Braves have won both games so far in the series, 11-5 and 10-7. Even if Smith-Shawver gives up a few extra runs, Atlanta’s lineup has been providing more than enough run support on offense. Rea has been mediocre this season, and the Braves should be able to complete the sweep at home.

Pick: Braves -200