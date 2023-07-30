Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Blue Jays on Sunday, July 30

The Los Angeles Angels (54-51) and the Toronto Blue Jays (59-46) will wrap up their weekend series on Sunday, July 30. First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario is set for 12:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Peacock. Los Angeles will start southpaw Tyler Anderson (5-2, 5.23 ERA), while Toronto counters with Jose Berrios (8-7, 3.40 ERA).

The Blue Jays are the -190 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are the +160 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5. Once this series ends, Los Angeles will continue its road trip with a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves starting Monday. Toronto will stay at home and welcome the Baltimore Orioles to town for a four-game divisional series beginning Monday.

Angels-Blue Jays picks: Sunday, July 30

Injury report

Angels

Day-to-day: SS Zach Neto (back), OF Taylor Ward (head)

Out: RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), 2B Brandon Drury (shoulder), OF Mike Trout (hand/wrist), OF Jo Adell (oblique), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis)

Blue Jays

Out: RP Jordan Romano (back)

Starting pitchers

Tyler Anderson vs. Jose Berrios

Anderson will make his 19th appearance and 18th start of the season on Sunday. While he has struggled on the mound, he has also lacked consistent run support from the lineup. Anderson pitched six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates his last time out. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking one.

Berrios will make his 22nd start of the season. After starting the season off rocky, he has bounced back well. He pitched five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last appearance. Berrios allowed two earned runs on five hits. He walked four and struck out three but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The two games in this series have ended 4-1 and 6-1, respectively. The Angels' offense was on fire coming into the series, but it has all been snuffed out. Berrios gives Toronto a good chance to win when he takes the mound. The Blue Jays have scored eight, four and six runs in their last three games, allowing one run in each game. We should see the under hit yet again in the series finale.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Angels’ lineup is one of the most banged-up in all of baseball. Shohei Ohtani can only do so much to keep bringing L.A. victories. If the Blue Jays can give Berrios some run support and he doesn’t implode on the mound, Toronto should complete the sweep.

Pick: Blue Jays