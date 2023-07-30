How to watch NXT Great American Bash 2023 via live stream

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view tonight with Great American coming live from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX, at 8 p.m. ET.

GAB will be the fourth NXT pay-per-view to take place this year as the developmental brand continues to expand outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. As with several of their special shows, Battleground was originally a WCW/WWE ppv before being repurposed for NXT.

You will only be able to watch Great American via Peacock. The streaming service is $6 per month for its regular service and $12 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship - Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail

North American Championship - Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT Tag Team Championship - Gallus (c) vs. The Family

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport (Weapons Wild match)

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

The Meta-Four vs. Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz

*Card subject to change.