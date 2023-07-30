How to watch NXT Great American Bash 2023

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view tonight with Great American Bash coming live from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX, at 8 p.m. ET.

GAB will be the fourth NXT pay-per-view to take place this year as the developmental brand continues to expand outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. As with several of their special shows, Battleground was originally a WCW/WWE ppv before being repurposed for NXT.

How to watch Great American Bash 2023

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: H-E-B Center, Cedar Park, TX

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $6 a month.

What to watch for during Great American Bash 2023

The main event of Great American Bash will feature Carmelo Hayes defending the NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov. Earlier in the month, Dragunov earned a title shot by defeating Bron Breakker in a No. 1 contender’s match and he’s had run ins with the champ ever since. This past Tuesday’s episode of NXT saw him leave both Hayes and Trick Williams laid out in the middle of the ring as he declared that he will become the new champ at GAB. We’ll see if Hayes can put another big time title defense under his belt.

New North American Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio will have his first major title defense tonight when going up against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali in a triple-threat match. The Judgement Day has made numerous appearances on NXT television over the past month and one of those appearances saw Dom challenge Lee for the NA title. With interference from other Judgement Day members, Mysterio was able to capture the belt and end Lee’s long reign. Lee came out to challenge the new champ for a rematch the following week and was interrupted by Ali, who was originally set to face him for the title at GAB. A triple threat between the three was made official and we’ll see who walks out of Texas with the championship.

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will once again defend her title against Thea Hail in Cedar Park, TX, tonight. Stratton successfully defended her title against Hail earlier in the month, but tapped out during the match while the ref was distracted. The following week, the champ got on the microphone and was met with loud “you tapped out” chants by the crowd. Meanwhile, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson of Chase U emphasized to Hail that she deserves a rematch for making the champ tap out and a rematch between the two was made official. We’ll see if the Chase U student pull the upset and capture the belt.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship - Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail

North American Championship - Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT Tag Team Championship - Gallus (c) vs. The Family

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport (Weapons Wild match)

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

The Meta-Four vs. Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz

*Card subject to change.