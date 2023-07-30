What time does Great American Bash 2023 start?

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view tonight with Great American Bash coming live from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX.. The show will be the fourth NXT pay-per-view to take place this year as the developmental brand continues to expand outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The main show for tonight will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $6 per month for its regular service, and $12 per month for its premium service with no ads. Seven matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

The main event of Great American Bash will feature Carmelo Hayes defending the NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov. Earlier in the month, Dragunov earned a title shot by defeating Bron Breakker in a No. 1 contender’s match and he’s had run ins with the champ ever since. This past Tuesday’s episode of NXT saw him leave both Hayes and Trick Williams laid out in the middle of the ring as he declared that he will become the new champ at GAB. We’ll see if Hayes can put another big time title defense under his belt.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship - Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail

North American Championship - Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT Tag Team Championship - Gallus (c) vs. The Family

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport (Weapons Wild match)

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

The Meta-Four vs. Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz

*Card subject to change.