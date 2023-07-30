Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, July 30

Teams around MLB are either going to be continuing or wrapping up their respective weekend series on Sunday, July 30. Every team is scheduled to be in action, barring any inclement weather. This gives plenty of options for those looking to set a daily fantasy lineup. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS begins at 1:35 p.m. ET and consists of eight games. Here are our favorite team stacks for Sunday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, July 30

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryce Harper ($5,400)

Nick Castellanos ($4,400)

Bryson Stott ($4,000)

Alec Bohm ($3,500)

Philadelphia has a good matchup on Sunday taking on Pittsburgh starter Rich Hill (7-10, 4.82 ERA). Stott had a three-hit game including his 20th double of the season on Saturday. Harper tallied a hit but struggled at the plate with four strikeouts. Castellanos and Bohm both went hitless but should be able to bounce back on Sunday.

The Phillies are the -150 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,600)

Matt Olson ($6,400)

Austin Riley ($6,300)

Ozzie Albies ($5,600)

This will be an expensive stack but should pay high dividends. Acuna stole his 50th base of the season on Saturday and tallied his 24th home run. Atlanta scored 11 runs and looks to keep that going against Milwaukee starter Colin Rea (5-4, 4.53 ERA). Albies and Riley each tallied two hits, while Olson had a single and an RBI.

The Braves are the -200 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Brewers are the +170 underdogs, and the run total is set at 11.5.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

Carlos Correa ($4,500)

Edouard Julien ($3,600)

Max Kepler ($3,300)

Alex Kirilloff ($3,100)

In a surprising turn of events, the Twins have lost both games of this series so far. They’ve scored 12 runs, though, so the offense has been there for Minnesota. The lineup has a good matchup against Kansas City starter Ryan Yarbrough (3-5, 4.70 ERA). Each player in this quartet had at least one hit on Saturday. Kepler led the way, notching both his 11th double and 15th home run.

The Twins are the -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +145 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.