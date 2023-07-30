Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, July 30

Sunday’s pitching slate isn’t quite as dire as Saturday’s, but it’s not much better, either, with nearly half the league’s scheduled starters — 14, to be exact — landing in the “do not start” tier of our daily starting pitcher rankings. Sure, there are names like Luis Castillo, Blake Snell and Justin Verlander on tap, but things dry up fast. Luckily, we’re here to break it all down for you and your fantasy baseball squad with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, July 30

Pitchers to stream

Nick Pivetta, Boston Red Sox — This one’s cheating a bit, as Pivetta won’t technically be starting this game — he’ll instead follow opener Brennan Bernardino. Still, he’s gone at least five innings in each of his last three bulk appearances, meaning he’ll have plenty of leash to rack up strikeouts and be in line for a win against a San Francisco Giants offense that’s been among the league’s worst in the second half. Pivetta’s posted a 1.85 ERA with 40 Ks in just 24.1 innings since moving to this bulk role, and he should thrive once again on Sunday.

Steven Matz, St. Louis Cardinals — After a dismal start to the year in which he lost his rotation spot, Matz has all of a sudden thrown the ball very well of late, with a 2.18 ERA across four outings since becoming a starter again at the beginning of the month. The Chicago Cubs have been inconsistent at the plate all year long, and Matz just struck out six over five one-run innings against them last week.

Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies — Sanchez has taken Philly’s fifth-starter job and run with it, allowing two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts — including a seven-inning outing in which he gave up just two earned and struck out eight against the Baltimore Orioles last week. The Pittsburgh Pirates have more or less punted the 2023 season, and accordingly they’ve been among the worst lineups in baseball this month.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, July 30.