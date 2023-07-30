How to watch Ireland vs. Nigeria in 2023 World Cup group stage

Ireland and Nigeria meet in their final group stage match of the 2023 women’s World Cup with the latter having an opportunity to secure a spot in the knockout round. A win or draw would be enough to see Nigeria through to the round of 16, while Ireland will hope to play spoiler despite being eliminated from contention.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nigeria is the favorite at +125 on the moneyline. A draw is priced at +220, while Ireland is +215 on the moneyline. Here’s how fans can watch the match.

Ireland vs. Nigeria

Date: Monday, July 31

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.