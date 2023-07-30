 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Ireland vs. Nigeria in 2023 World Cup group stage

Ireland and Nigeria face off on Monday, July 31. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Australia v Nigeria: Group B - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Uchenna Kanu of Nigeria celebrates with teammate Halimatu Ayinde after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia.
Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Ireland and Nigeria meet in their final group stage match of the 2023 women’s World Cup with the latter having an opportunity to secure a spot in the knockout round. A win or draw would be enough to see Nigeria through to the round of 16, while Ireland will hope to play spoiler despite being eliminated from contention.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nigeria is the favorite at +125 on the moneyline. A draw is priced at +220, while Ireland is +215 on the moneyline. Here’s how fans can watch the match.

Ireland vs. Nigeria

Date: Monday, July 31
Start time: 6 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Universo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

