How to watch Canada vs. Australia in 2023 World Cup group stage

Canada and Australia face off on Monday, July 31. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Canada v Ireland: Group B - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrates her team’s 2-1 victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Canada and Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Perth, Australia.
Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Group B’s highest ranked teams in the FIFA rankings square off to close out the group stage when Canada and Australia meet Monday morning. Both squads are alive to qualify for the knockout stage. Canada can get in with a win or draw, while co-hosts Australia need a victory to advance.

Australia is a +110 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. A draw comes in at +225 while Canada carries +240 moneyline odds. Here’s how fans can tune into this encounter.

Canada vs. Australia

Date: Monday, July 31
Start time: 6 a.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

