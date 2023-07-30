 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Japan vs. Spain in 2023 World Cup group stage

Japan and Spain face off on Monday, July 31. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Spain v Zambia: Group C - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Alexia Putellas of Spain and Barcelona during the warm-up before the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park on July 26, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Both Japan and Spain head into the final group stage match at the 2023 women’s World Cup in a comfortable position, having already qualified for the round of 16. The only thing left now is to determine who will be the group winner.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Spain is a -130 favorite while Japan is priced at +340. A draw comes in at +230. Here’s how fans can catch all the action.

Japan vs. Spain

Date: Monday, July 31
Start time: 3 a.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Network