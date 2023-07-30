How to watch Japan vs. Spain in 2023 World Cup group stage

Both Japan and Spain head into the final group stage match at the 2023 women’s World Cup in a comfortable position, having already qualified for the round of 16. The only thing left now is to determine who will be the group winner.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Spain is a -130 favorite while Japan is priced at +340. A draw comes in at +230. Here’s how fans can catch all the action.

Japan vs. Spain

Date: Monday, July 31

Start time: 3 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.