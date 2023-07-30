 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ireland vs. Nigeria picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Ireland vs. Nigeria in the group stage at the 2023 World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Australia v Nigeria: Group B - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria celebrates after scoring her team’s third goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia.
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nigeria entered the 2023 women’s World Cup as longshots to advance out of the group stage, but they now hold the top spot in the pod heading into the final match against Ireland. Nigeria can qualify for the round of 16 with a win or draw. They have a slim path to advance with a loss, but would need help. Ireland have already been eliminated from contention for the knockout round and are hoping to play spoiler here.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ireland v. Nigeria

Date: Monday, July 31
Time: 6 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Universo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Ireland: +210
Draw: +225
Nigeria: +125

Moneyline pick: Nigeria +125

The Super Falcons have been at every women’s World Cup in history, so it was a bit odd to see them as heavy underdogs to advance out of the group. Perhaps that helped them play with less pressure, and it has paid off. Nigeria got to the round of 16 in 2019 and will be hoping to make it back-to-back knockout appearances for the first time in the country’s history.

Ireland really have nothing to play for outside of spoiling Nigeria’s tournament, while the African side are looking at a knockout spot. That alone should push Nigeria over the top. Getting plus odds here is a bit of a steal.

