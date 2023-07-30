Canada vs. Australia picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Canada and Australia, the two highest ranked sides in Group B, meet Monday in the final group stage match with qualification to the round of 16 on the line. Canada can get in with a win or a draw, while Australia need a win to ensure qualification. The Matildas can get in with a draw, but would need help elsewhere. With New Zealand already eliminated, a loss here could send both host countries out of the competition earlier than expected.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Canada v. Australia

Date: Monday, July 31

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Canada: +230

Draw: +225

Australia: +115

Moneyline pick: Australia +115

Sam Kerr is expected to be available for Australia, but the capacity is unknown. It’s likely she comes off the bench. That will provide a much-needed boost for the co-hosts, who have already seen one side eliminated in the group stage. New Zealand became the first host nation to not make the round of 16, and this would be a historically bad World Cup if both host nations missed out on the knockout round.

Canada have not been convincing in this World Cup, needing an own goal from Ireland to come back from an early 1-0 deficit in that contest. Christine Sinclair has not been a factor in her historic sixth World Cup appearance, and the peripheral players aren’t producing as expected. After a gold medal at the 2021 Olympics, this side has been disappointing.

Look for Australia to be aggressive from the start, with Kerr’s return providing the confidence to grab a win and secure a spot in the knockout round.