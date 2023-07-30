Japan vs. Spain picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

The top two teams in Group C meet Monday when Japan face off against Spain. The winner of this match will go to the top of the group and meet Norway in the knockout round, while the loser will also be advancing to the round of 16 and will play Switzerland. Spain will top the group in the event of a draw due to a superior goal differential.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan v. Spain

Date: Monday, July 31

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Japan: +320

Draw: +230

Spain: -130

Moneyline pick: Draw +230

Both these teams have been flying in the group stage, holding a combined +15 goal differential. Neither team has allowed a goal, so it’s been brilliant soccer all around. Spain may choose to manage workloads for some key players, and Japan might also use caution down the stretch.

Both teams have already qualified for the round of 16, and likely don’t care who they face in that part of the bracket. This is about getting out of a relatively meaningless match unscathed, and a draw comes in at good value given how both sides have performed. They will test each other early, but there’s a chance both waive the white flag late in the contest.