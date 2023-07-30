Picks, predictions for 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

The Belgian Grand Prix is on tap with the race scheduled for Sunday, July 30. Below, I’ll run through three of my favorite Belgian GP picks and predictions with the odds coming from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keep in mind that these predictions were made earlier in the race week, and the odds may have since shifted.

2023 Belgian Grand Prix Picks

Max Verstappen to win (-360)

Verstappen is on a different level at the moment. That actually might be an understatement. He’s on a different planet than any other F1 driver. The Red Bull ringer has won seven straight races in 2023, and he has claimed the first 9-of-11 events overall this season. There’s literally no sign of slowing him down.

Max Verstappen fastest lap and win the race (-125)

Verstappen has been on a winning streak this season, clinching both the fastest lap and race win in three consecutive events. In fact, he’s achieved this feat in four of his last five races. His car’s performance clearly outshines the competition, putting him in a prime position to record yet another fastest lap. We’ve often seen Verstappen build up such a significant lead that he has the luxury of pitting for fresh tires, only to re-enter and record the fastest lap to put the cherry on top of another win. Don’t rule out that scenario.

Sergio Perez podium finish (-140)

Last year, Red Bull Racing teammates secured the top two spots, and it looks like we may witness a similar spectacle this Sunday. This season, Verstappen, Perez, and the entire Red Bull team are clearly outperforming others. That could especially be the case at Spa, a track they seem to particularly enjoy. Perez has demonstrated his prowess, finishing on the podium in two of his last three races. Despite a slight slump after a brilliant season start, Perez is now back on track, consistently finishing strong.