F1 live stream: How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV and online

F1 action will head to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 30. Below, we’ll cover how to watch the race on TV and via live stream.

The Belgian GP starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook odds, Max Verstappen is favored to win the race while holding -360 odds. Verstappen has won each of the last seven races this season. He has had previous success at the Belgian GP as well, finishing atop the podium in both 2021 and 2022.

Behind Verstappen on the odds board stand Lando Norris at +900 odds to win and Sergio Perez at +1100. Lewis Hamilton (+1100) and Oscar Piastri (+2200) round out the five best odds to win according to DraftKings Sportsbook.