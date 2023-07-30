 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 live stream: How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV and online

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Belgian via live online stream.

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

F1 action will head to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 30. Below, we’ll cover how to watch the race on TV and via live stream.

The Belgian GP starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook odds, Max Verstappen is favored to win the race while holding -360 odds. Verstappen has won each of the last seven races this season. He has had previous success at the Belgian GP as well, finishing atop the podium in both 2021 and 2022.

Behind Verstappen on the odds board stand Lando Norris at +900 odds to win and Sergio Perez at +1100. Lewis Hamilton (+1100) and Oscar Piastri (+2200) round out the five best odds to win according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Belgian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

