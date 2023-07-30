 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time is the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Belgian Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNetworkStaff
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 30 at 9 a.m. ET while airing on ESPN.

The race runs 44 laps at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium. The course is 7 km (4.35 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308 km (191.41 mi).

Max Verstappen has won the last two Belgian Grand Prix events. Last year, he claimed the top spot on the podium with a time of 1 hour 25 minutes and 52.89 seconds. The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix is expected to take a similar amount of time (around an hour and a half), depending on any potential delays during the race.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen is favored to win his third-straight Belgian Grand Prix, as he has -360 odds to stand atop the podium once again. Lando Norris (+900) and Sergio Perez (+1100) are next on the odds board.

2023 Belgian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

More From DraftKings Network