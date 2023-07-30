What time is the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 30 at 9 a.m. ET while airing on ESPN.

The race runs 44 laps at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium. The course is 7 km (4.35 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308 km (191.41 mi).

Max Verstappen has won the last two Belgian Grand Prix events. Last year, he claimed the top spot on the podium with a time of 1 hour 25 minutes and 52.89 seconds. The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix is expected to take a similar amount of time (around an hour and a half), depending on any potential delays during the race.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen is favored to win his third-straight Belgian Grand Prix, as he has -360 odds to stand atop the podium once again. Lando Norris (+900) and Sergio Perez (+1100) are next on the odds board.