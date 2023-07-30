What time is the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 30 at 9 a.m. ET while airing on ESPN.
The race runs 44 laps at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium. The course is 7 km (4.35 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308 km (191.41 mi).
Max Verstappen has won the last two Belgian Grand Prix events. Last year, he claimed the top spot on the podium with a time of 1 hour 25 minutes and 52.89 seconds. The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix is expected to take a similar amount of time (around an hour and a half), depending on any potential delays during the race.
Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen is favored to win his third-straight Belgian Grand Prix, as he has -360 odds to stand atop the podium once again. Lando Norris (+900) and Sergio Perez (+1100) are next on the odds board.
2023 Belgian Grand Prix entry list
|Pos
|Driver
|No.
|Pos
|Driver
|No.
|1
|Max Verstappen
|1
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|2
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|4
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|10
|6
|Sergio Perez
|11
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|14
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|16
|9
|Lance Stroll
|18
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|20
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|12
|Alexander Albon
|23
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|24
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|27
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|44
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|55
|18
|George Russell
|63
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|77
|20
|Oscar Piastri
|81