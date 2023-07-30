NASCAR starting lineup: How Cook Out 400 odds moved after Tyler Reddick claimed Richmond pole

NASCAR wraps up its second Richmond weekend of the 2023 Cup Series season and Tyler Reddick will be on the pole for Sunday’s race. Reddick ran the fastest time in Cook Out 400 qualifying and Kyle Busch will join him on the front row.

Martin Truex, Jr. opened as the favorite to win the race ahead of qualifying with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He will start tenth in Sunday’s starting lineup and improved his odds to +400. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin both improved to +550 to win Sunday’s race. Hamlin opened at +650 and will start in the third position while Harvick opened at +750 and will start in the eighth position. Reddick improved from +2800 to +1600 once he claimed the pole.

Harvick won last year’s race at Richmond while Kyle Larson won the spring Richmond race this year. Larson saw his odds slip from +500 to +800 after finishing 14th in qualifying.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.