NASCAR starting lineup: How Cook Out 400 odds moved after Tyler Reddick claimed Richmond pole

Tyler Reddick and Kyle Busch will lead the starting lineup when the green flag drops in Richmond on Sunday.

By David Fucillo
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Xfinity 10G Network Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR wraps up its second Richmond weekend of the 2023 Cup Series season and Tyler Reddick will be on the pole for Sunday’s race. Reddick ran the fastest time in Cook Out 400 qualifying and Kyle Busch will join him on the front row.

Martin Truex, Jr. opened as the favorite to win the race ahead of qualifying with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He will start tenth in Sunday’s starting lineup and improved his odds to +400. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin both improved to +550 to win Sunday’s race. Hamlin opened at +650 and will start in the third position while Harvick opened at +750 and will start in the eighth position. Reddick improved from +2800 to +1600 once he claimed the pole.

Harvick won last year’s race at Richmond while Kyle Larson won the spring Richmond race this year. Larson saw his odds slip from +500 to +800 after finishing 14th in qualifying.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 Cook Out 400 starting lineup + odds movement

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 Tyler Reddick 45 +1600 +2800
2 Kyle Busch 8 +750 +850
3 Denny Hamlin 11 +550 +650
4 Chase Elliott 9 +1600 +1600
5 Bubba Wallace 23 +2500 +5500
6 William Byron 24 +900 +900
7 Ty Gibbs 54 +3500 +2800
8 Kevin Harvick 4 +550 +750
9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 +15000 +20000
10 Martin Truex Jr. 19 +400 +450
11 Ryan Preece 41 +8000 +10000
12 Noah Gragson 42 +90000 +100000
13 Brad Keselowski 6 +3500 +3000
14 Kyle Larson 5 +800 +500
15 Alex Bowman 48 +4500 +4500
16 Todd Gilliland 38 +30000 +50000
17 Austin Dillon 3 +10000 +15000
18 Michael McDowell 34 +20000 +30000
19 Ross Chastain 1 +2800 +1600
20 Chase Briscoe 14 +9000 +7000
21 BJ McLeod 78 +90000 +100000
22 Harrison Burton 21 +40000 +30000
23 Joey Logano 22 +2200 +1200
24 Aric Almirola 10 +3000 +4500
25 Ryan Blaney 12 +3500 +2200
26 Chris Buescher 17 +5500 +5500
27 Erik Jones 43 +13000 +25000
28 Justin Haley 31 +25000 +25000
29 Christopher Bell 20 +1800 +750
30 Austin Cindric 2 +20000 +30000
31 Corey Lajoie 7 +40000 +50000
32 Ryan Newman 51 +100000 +10000
33 Daniel Suarez 99 +8000 +6500
34 Ty Dillon 77 +80000 +100000
35 JJ Yeley 15 +90000 +100000
36 AJ Allmendinger 16 +20000 +25000

