 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Cook Out 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway via live online stream.

By DKNetworkStaff
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup series heads to Richmond, Virginia this week for the Cook Out 400. The race will take place at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 30, and will air on USA Network. On Saturday, USA will also air the practice and qualifying rounds.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports or through one of their apps. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Martin Truex, Jr. enters as the favorite to win ahead of qualifying, set at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson follows him at +600, and Denny Hamlin is installed at +650.

2023 Cook Out 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 30
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: USA Network
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Cook Out 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Tyler Reddick 45
2 Kyle Busch 8
3 Denny Hamlin 11
4 Chase Elliott 9
5 Bubba Wallace 23
6 William Byron 24
7 Ty Gibbs 54
8 Kevin Harvick 4
9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
10 Martin Truex Jr. 19
11 Ryan Preece 41
12 Noah Gragson 42
13 Brad Keselowski 6
14 Kyle Larson 5
15 Alex Bowman 48
16 Todd Gilliland 38
17 Austin Dillon 3
18 Michael McDowell 34
19 Ross Chastain 1
20 Chase Briscoe 14
21 BJ McLeod 78
22 Harrison Burton 21
23 Joey Logano 22
24 Aric Almirola 10
25 Ryan Blaney 12
26 Chris Buescher 17
27 Erik Jones 43
28 Justin Haley 31
29 Christopher Bell 20
30 Austin Cindric 2
31 Corey Lajoie 7
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Daniel Suarez 99
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 JJ Yeley 15
36 AJ Allmendinger 16

More From DraftKings Network