How to watch NASCAR’s Cook Out 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup series heads to Richmond, Virginia this week for the Cook Out 400. The race will take place at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 30, and will air on USA Network. On Saturday, USA will also air the practice and qualifying rounds.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports or through one of their apps. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Martin Truex, Jr. enters as the favorite to win ahead of qualifying, set at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson follows him at +600, and Denny Hamlin is installed at +650.

2023 Cook Out 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: USA Network

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP