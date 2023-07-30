What time is the 2023 Cook Out 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 30th with the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 400 laps and usually lasts around three hours.

The last three winning times at the Cook Out 400 were 3:03:27, 3:03:06, and 2:56:42. Martin Truex, Jr., who won the Cook Out in 2019 and 2021, is the favorite for Sunday’s race. He is installed at +450 to win ahead of qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson follows at +600, and Denny Hamlin comes in at +650.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, drivers will participate in practice and qualifying rounds on Saturday. You will be able to catch those events on USA Network and stream on NBC Sports Live starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.