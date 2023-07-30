 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time is the 2023 Cook Out 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Cook Out 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNetworkStaff
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400 Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 30th with the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 400 laps and usually lasts around three hours.

The last three winning times at the Cook Out 400 were 3:03:27, 3:03:06, and 2:56:42. Martin Truex, Jr., who won the Cook Out in 2019 and 2021, is the favorite for Sunday’s race. He is installed at +450 to win ahead of qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson follows at +600, and Denny Hamlin comes in at +650.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, drivers will participate in practice and qualifying rounds on Saturday. You will be able to catch those events on USA Network and stream on NBC Sports Live starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

2023 Cook Out 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Tyler Reddick 45
2 Kyle Busch 8
3 Denny Hamlin 11
4 Chase Elliott 9
5 Bubba Wallace 23
6 William Byron 24
7 Ty Gibbs 54
8 Kevin Harvick 4
9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
10 Martin Truex Jr. 19
11 Ryan Preece 41
12 Noah Gragson 42
13 Brad Keselowski 6
14 Kyle Larson 5
15 Alex Bowman 48
16 Todd Gilliland 38
17 Austin Dillon 3
18 Michael McDowell 34
19 Ross Chastain 1
20 Chase Briscoe 14
21 BJ McLeod 78
22 Harrison Burton 21
23 Joey Logano 22
24 Aric Almirola 10
25 Ryan Blaney 12
26 Chris Buescher 17
27 Erik Jones 43
28 Justin Haley 31
29 Christopher Bell 20
30 Austin Cindric 2
31 Corey Lajoie 7
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Daniel Suarez 99
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 JJ Yeley 15
36 AJ Allmendinger 16

More From DraftKings Network