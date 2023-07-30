World Cup 2023 knockout round qualification scenarios for Group C

We have one more match in the group stage left at the 2023 women’s World Cup, which means qualification for the knockout round is on the line in most of the pods. Group C has a straightforward scenario though, as we know which teams have secured a spot in the round of 16 heading into the final match.

Here’s a look at what’s on the line in Group C’s final matchday.

Group C

Qualified: Spain, Japan

Eliminated: Costa Rica, Zambia

Spain and Japan play each other in the final match, and the top spot in the group will be on the line. Spain can top the group with a win or a draw, while Japan need a win to secure the top spot.

The winner of Group C will play the runner-up in Group A, while the runner-up in Group C will play the winner of Group A. Both Spain and Japan will know the potential opponents ahead of this match, but it’s unlikely either team will be attempting to avoid a particular opponent.

Ahead of the World Cup, Spain was priced at -20000 to advance from the group at DraftKings Sportsbook. Japan was priced at -400 as the clear second favorite.